Seven Corofin players make Club Team of the Year

Three-in-a-row winning Corofin have seen seven of their players make the AIB GAA Club Team of the Year.

Defender Liam Silke and forward Martin Farragher have been honoured for the third successive year, with six clubs recognised in all.

Beaten finalists Kilcoo of Down have four players picked, with two from Ballyboden St Enda’s in Robbie McDaid and Colm Basquel.

The awards will be presented at a banquet in Croke Park this Friday night with Kilcooâs Darryl Branagan and the Corofin pair of Ronan Steede and Liam Silke the nominees for Footballer of the Year.

AIB GAA CLUB PLAYERSâ AWARDS â FOOTBALL 2020

1. Bernard Power (Corofin) * Previous winner in 2019

2. Aaron Branagan (Kilcoo)

3. Kieran Fitzgerald (Corofin) *Previous winner in 2018

4. Liam Silke (Corofin) *Previous winner in 2018 & 2019

5. Kevin OâDonovan (Nemo Rangers)

6. Robbie McDaid (Ballyboden St. Endas)

7. Darryl Branagan (Kilcoo)

8. DaithÃ­ Burke (Corofin) *Previous winner in 2019

9. Ronan Steede (Corofin)

10. Gary Sice (Corofin) *Previous winner in 2019

11. Paul Devlin (Kilcoo)

12. SeÃ¡n Gannon (Ãire Ãg)

13. Colm Basquel (Ballyboden St. Endas)

14. Martin Farragher (Corofin) *Previous winner in 2018 & 2019

15. Conor Laverty (Kilcoo)

AIB GAA CLUB FOOTBALLER OF THE YEAR NOMINEES:

Darryl Branagan (Kilcoo)

Liam Silke (Corofin)

Ronan Steede (Corofin)