The Gardaí have arrested seven people as part of an investigation by the Criminal Assets Bureau about a criminal gang laundering money for other criminal gangs.

The Gardaí searched eight homes and three business centers in Dublin and Wicklow this morning and seized € 450,000 in cash, three high-cost cars and some other items.

The Gardaí also have over € 260,000 in some frozen bank accounts.

Gardai say they were targeting foreigners who launder money for Irish criminals.

The seven arrested are being questioned at Garda stations in Dublin.