Set up Facebook to stop messing with notifications

By Brian Adam
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

For a while now, many technology companies have started campaigns to make it easier for us to get along better with our mobile devices, in that They have called “digital well-being” and that means that we attend less to touch screens to avoid being hooked on your notifications all day. You know, those balloons that tell us how many interactions or messages we have without reading.

And Facebook is one of those companies that claim to be fighting against something that it has fostered in the past, which is trying to stay mobile as long as possible every day, implementing functions and options that allow us to limit notifications. And although there is a pretty drastic method which is to cut them all at once, Today we are going to explain a more selective alternative.

Turn off the tap on the balloons

The famous balloons are the ones that in most cases call us to interact with an application. We only have to see one of those graphic elements with a number inside to know exactly the alerts that we have pending to review. There is a way to end all of them, which is by going to iOS or Android and eliminating Facebook from communicating anything to us but it is surely too radical.

So we are going to tell you another method, which is internal to Facebook itself and which is much more selective because you will receive alerts only about what really interests you. So we go to the iPhone or Android app – they are identical in what we are going to explain – and click on the three horizontal lines (top right in the Google OS, and bottom in the same place in the Manzana).

Disable Facebook alerts in the ‘app’.

We go down the menu and select “Settings”. Once inside, we will have to descend a lot, but a lot, through the scroll of the screen until we find “Notification points”, which are the famous balloons that appear on Facebook in the different sections that you have in the form of tabs. By clicking there, you will access the last of the screens.

There you will see as many configuration options as sections you have on your Facebook and each of the selectors turns them off or on. If you only want to know messages that your friends have published, then turn them off. But if you are interested in any other section, leave it on to continue receiving notifications. In this way, you are not overwhelmed by red balloons every time you enter nor are they counted as general alerts outside the app.

