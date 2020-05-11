Set Face ID so it doesn't turn off the screen light when you look at it

The mobile will stay active while you are using it.

It is not a function that is too new since some Android phones had something similar seven or eight years ago. In short, it allowed us to look at the smartphone and, without touching the screen or any other button, the system was able to know that we were using it, so as not to dim, or turn off the light directly and leave the system at rest.

In the iPhone ecosystem there was nothing similar since Until the arrival of Face ID in 2017, Apple's mobiles had no way of knowing whether or not we were looking at the terminalSo we didn't have a specific function to keep the screen active until we stopped using it.

Activate it to improve function

The fact is that Face ID has similar functionality that many iPhone (and iPad Pro) users are unaware of today and that it prevents the screen from dimming its brightness, or directly turning off, if we are looking at it. For example, while reading an article or watching any other content. So we are going to configure it so that the iPhone does not go to sleep.

Set Face-ID to not turn off the screen.

The way to do it is simple. We just have to go to "Settings" and go down to the "Face ID and code" function. Then it will ask us for the PIN of six phone numbers and we will go to the screen where we can define the aspects that we will have active as a measure to unlock the terminal. But there is also the one we tell you about "Functions with attention detection".

You activate that option so the phone knows when you are looking at the screen without touching it, which will allow iOS to react accordingly depending on the app you have open. For example, in the case that you are reading some text or web page, but also when the smartphone screen is locked. If the iPhone checks that we are looking, it could expand a notification so that we see it and do not ignore it.

In addition, if we have the mobile with all its sound notifications activated and verify through Face ID that we are looking at the screen, you can decide not to play any tones and just show the notification, since it will have the absolute certainty that we are going to see it. These are functions that, in many cases, you will not fall into when you are using them but that greatly facilitate the use of the terminal and, above all, improve the accessibility of some special actions.