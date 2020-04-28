Series and movies released on HBO during the month of May 2020

- Advertisement -

HBO is another of the greats that have already confirmed what its releases will be for the month of May 2020

For the first time, we have a little disappointment because for these days it was when we expected the landing of his first Spanish production: Patria.

The adaptation of Fernando Aramburu’s heartbreaking novel that should have been released on the platform and that, due to the coronavirus crisis, has been affected. We will soon know when it will be released.

For the rest, the highlight that we have in the part of the series has to do with “The Undeniable Truth”, with Mar Ruffalo inside in one of the starring roles.

We will also have Betty, a series focused on the adolescent public and that takes us to a world of street problems with gangs addicted to skate.

Momma Named Me Sheriff will be part of the animation series for adults that stars a sheriff, her mother and a doll that is, at the same time, her best friend.

A trio that, as you can imagine, will give a lot, but a lot of play.

And finally, we have, of the most outstanding, Stargirl, who belongs since 1999 to the DC universe and who could come to remind us (saving the distances) of that Captain Marvel who has triumphed so much in the last year. We will see.