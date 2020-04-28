Series and movies released on HBO during the month of May 2020

Tuesday, April 28, 2020
EntertainmentMoviesTechology
Updated:

Series and movies releasing on HBO during the month of May 2020

By Brian Adam
12
0

Block title

Smart DevicesBrian Adam - 0

With the TUF Gaming A15, Asus brings gaming laptops at lower prices

Asus has announced the launch of the TUF Gaming A15, your new gaming laptop equipped with Ryzen 4000 series...
Read more
AutomobileBrian Adam - 0

China announces the launch of the first solid-state battery electric vehicle

With the rise of the electric car many aspects are changing in the motor world and one of the...
Read more
Smart DevicesBrian Adam - 0

Casio puts on sale an edition of its legendary NASA-inspired G-SHOCK

NASA has held celebrations since last year on account of the arrival of man on the Moon, since in...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam - 0

Netflix trailers can now be watched without leaving WhatsApp, do you know how?

WhatsApp takes a few days with constant updates, adding some functions that we have been informing you about in...
Read more
TechologyBrian Adam - 0

Mobile banking 2.0: much more than just paying with your mobile and without commissions

You play online, pay online, you talk on WhatsApp, you make video calls with your friends, you have the...
Read more
Smart DevicesBrian Adam - 0

This 10-inch has 4G, keyboard, mouse and all the necessary accessories for less than € 100

If you need a tablet to work or study, this 10-inch tablet includes 4G and all the possible accessories...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam - 0

HBO releases in May: Rick and Morty, Doom Patrol (T2), Stargirl and more titles are back

April is giving her last flicks and we already know what they are HBO Spain releases for May. Take...
Read more
Corona VirusBrian Adam - 0

Schools gradually reopen in China

<img src = "https://intallaght.ie/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/img_5ea706e716770.jpg" alt="A worker in a protective suit registers customers at the entrance to a bank in...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.
- Advertisement -

Series and movies released on HBO during the month of May 2020

HBO is another of the greats that have already confirmed what its releases will be for the month of May 2020

For the first time, we have a little disappointment because for these days it was when we expected the landing of his first Spanish production: Patria.

The adaptation of Fernando Aramburu’s heartbreaking novel that should have been released on the platform and that, due to the coronavirus crisis, has been affected. We will soon know when it will be released.

For the rest, the highlight that we have in the part of the series has to do with “The Undeniable Truth”, with Mar Ruffalo inside in one of the starring roles.

We will also have Betty, a series focused on the adolescent public and that takes us to a world of street problems with gangs addicted to skate.

Momma Named Me Sheriff will be part of the animation series for adults that stars a sheriff, her mother and a doll that is, at the same time, her best friend.

A trio that, as you can imagine, will give a lot, but a lot of play.

And finally, we have, of the most outstanding, Stargirl, who belongs since 1999 to the DC universe and who could come to remind us (saving the distances) of that Captain Marvel who has triumphed so much in the last year. We will see.

- Advertisement -

Block title

RELATED ARTICLES

Airbnb will ask for 24 hours between rentals along with its new hygiene requirements

Social Networks Brian Adam - 0
If there is a sector that has been especially damaged by the coronavirus crisis, this has been tourism. Not only has travel stopped and the...
Read more

Tesla could create a flat rate for its full autopilot service

Automobile Brian Adam - 0
Since last year we have been learning about Elon Musk's interest in taking his cars to the next level of self-driving functions, with important...
Read more

This Chinese manufacturer challenges Tesla ensuring that its cars have more autonomy

Automobile Brian Adam - 0
From China, the automobile sector is being greatly strengthened. They know that the situation is ideal given the expected growth in sales in their...
Read more

With the TUF Gaming A15, Asus brings gaming laptops at lower prices

Smart Devices Brian Adam - 0
Asus has announced the launch of the TUF Gaming A15, your new gaming laptop equipped with Ryzen 4000 series mobile processors, graphs up NVIDIA...
Read more

Make up virtually or remove wrinkles in all your video conferences

Fashion And Beauty Brian Adam - 0
Teleworking imposed by confinement on account of the coronavirus crisis has caused all the meetings that we now have are carried out telematically In such...
Read more

Casio puts on sale an edition of its legendary NASA-inspired G-SHOCK

Smart Devices Brian Adam - 0
NASA has held celebrations since last year on account of the arrival of man on the Moon, since in July 2019 the 50th anniversary...
Read more

Block title

Social NetworksBrian Adam - 0

Airbnb will ask for 24 hours between rentals along with its new hygiene requirements

If there is a sector that has been especially damaged by the coronavirus crisis, this has been tourism. Not only...
Read more
Automobile

Tesla could create a flat rate for its full autopilot service

Brian Adam - 0
Since last year we have been learning about Elon Musk's interest in taking his cars to the next level of self-driving functions, with important...
Read more
Automobile

This Chinese manufacturer challenges Tesla ensuring that its cars have more autonomy

Brian Adam - 0
From China, the automobile sector is being greatly strengthened. They know that the situation is ideal given the expected growth in sales in their...
Read more
Smart Devices

With the TUF Gaming A15, Asus brings gaming laptops at lower prices

Brian Adam - 0
Asus has announced the launch of the TUF Gaming A15, your new gaming laptop equipped with Ryzen 4000 series mobile processors, graphs up NVIDIA...
Read more
Fashion And Beauty

Make up virtually or remove wrinkles in all your video conferences

Brian Adam - 0
Teleworking imposed by confinement on account of the coronavirus crisis has caused all the meetings that we now have are carried out telematically In such...
Read more
Smart Devices

Casio puts on sale an edition of its legendary NASA-inspired G-SHOCK

Brian Adam - 0
NASA has held celebrations since last year on account of the arrival of man on the Moon, since in July 2019 the 50th anniversary...
Read more
Entertainment

How to remove series and movies from your keep watching list on Netflix

Brian Adam - 0
The great virtue that platforms like Netflix have is that it is possible to separate the history from everything that each family member sees. You...
Read more

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

Popular

Tech Advisor May 2020 Digital Edition

Brian Adam - 0
This month Inside this month’s edition we review Microsoft’s Surface Pro 7, the latest in the company’s excellent Surface Pro range. You can find...

Sport-by-sport look at the impact of the coronavirus outbreak

Brian Adam - 0
The coronavirus outbreak continues to have a huge impact on the sporting schedule as some of 2020’s biggest events come into view. A range of...
El Valencia informa de cinco positivos por coronavirus

Valencia reports five positives for coronavirus

Brian Adam - 0
Valencia reports five positives for coronavirus

© Intallaght By Lunar Media Ltd.