Series and movies released on HBO during the month of June 2020

HBO has shown its letters for the month of June and we have before us the arrival of some really interesting fictions although, for the second consecutive month, we got a little displeasure at not seeing among the novelties that Spanish production that is “Homeland”. The series based on the best-selling book by Fernando Aramburu that, due to the coronavirus crisis, it has been displaced until it can be concluded since it is still in the post-production phase.

Be that as it may, this month we will have on the platform the remake, the reboot, or whatever you want to call it, of one of those literary and television classics that come to life every few years. This is Perry Mason, that lawyer who has starred in novels written by Erle Stanley Gardner, television series that reached eleven seasons between 1957 and 1966 (and which is inspired by this new fiction), and many other appearances in all kinds of media. Now, he comes to HBO with Matthew Rhys as the protagonist and a certain air to Indiana Jones (at least from the trailers we have been able to see) in his clothing, in the mid-thirties and in a city of Los Angeles dazzled by the stars of golden Hollywood .

Too we will have Veronica Mars within the field of detective fictions with cases as mysterious as strange that shake a small city. One of the big name movies we will have on HBO next month will be the Oscar-winning Green Book, one of the most deserved winners who have seen the awards from the US Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. in recent years, and which managed to win three awards in 2019: Oscar for best film, best original screenplay and best actor, thanks to Mahershala Ali. From June 27 you can enjoy it.

Finally say that, Due to the coronavirus crisis, some series or chapters do not appear dubbed into Spanish therefore, surely, over the next few weeks, with the new phases of lack of confinement that allow greater freedoms to work in person adopting certain security measures, they will be updated. Here you have all the premieres of the platform in June:

Series

5th June

Batwoman (new episodes)

Veronica Mars

Trackers:

8 of June

Atlanta’s Missing and Murdered (last episode)

June 14th

I know this much is true (last episode)

Insecure (T4, last episode)

June, 15

I may destroy you

June 21

Perry Mason

Hard (last episode)

June 28th

I’ll be gone in the dark

Films

June 6th

It: chapter 2

June 13th

At night with Kate

June 20th

Angry Birds 2: the movie

June 27th

Green Book: a friendship without borders

Destruction

Documentaries

June 23

Bully, coward, victim: the story of Roy Cohn project

June 30th