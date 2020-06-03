EntertainmentMoviesTech News
Updated:

Series and movies released on HBO during the month of June 2020

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

AndroidBrian Adam -

Android smartphones, uninstall these apps: dangerous spyware discovered

Here we go again: after the huge list last time, security experts have discovered others applications downloadable from the...
Read more
Editor's PickBrian Adam -

Adidas and Nike together against racism: historic retweet on Twitter!

Nike and Adidas go down together to fight racism. The two clothing brands joined in memory of George Floyd,...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Read more
AppleBrian Adam -

Apple glasses already have a price and approximate launch date

It is not the first time that a company thinks of glasses as the perfect place to carry another...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam -

Google Photos tells you how much time is left for a photo to be purged from the trash

Android doesn't have a recycle bin like Windows, but Google Photos does. The photos you delete in Google Photos...
Read more
AmazonBrian Adam -

Google prepares a new Chromecast that will ‘copy’ Amazon Fire TV Sticks

Chromecasts are one of the best gadgets that Mountain View has invented in recent years Because they have allowed...
Read more
Game ReviewsBrian Adam -

BioShock: The Collection, Review for Nintendo Switch: heaven in your hands

The umpteenth trip to Rapture and Columbia, for the first time on a Nintendo console and a portable console,...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam -

How to easily erase your visited places history on Google Maps

When they tell us that in June we will have to use applications to facilitate the monitoring of coronavirus...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

HBO has shown its letters for the month of June and we have before us the arrival of some really interesting fictions although, for the second consecutive month, we got a little displeasure at not seeing among the novelties that Spanish production that is “Homeland”. The series based on the best-selling book by Fernando Aramburu that, due to the coronavirus crisis, it has been displaced until it can be concluded since it is still in the post-production phase.

Be that as it may, this month we will have on the platform the remake, the reboot, or whatever you want to call it, of one of those literary and television classics that come to life every few years. This is Perry Mason, that lawyer who has starred in novels written by Erle Stanley Gardner, television series that reached eleven seasons between 1957 and 1966 (and which is inspired by this new fiction), and many other appearances in all kinds of media. Now, he comes to HBO with Matthew Rhys as the protagonist and a certain air to Indiana Jones (at least from the trailers we have been able to see) in his clothing, in the mid-thirties and in a city of Los Angeles dazzled by the stars of golden Hollywood .

Too we will have Veronica Mars within the field of detective fictions with cases as mysterious as strange that shake a small city. One of the big name movies we will have on HBO next month will be the Oscar-winning Green Book, one of the most deserved winners who have seen the awards from the US Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. in recent years, and which managed to win three awards in 2019: Oscar for best film, best original screenplay and best actor, thanks to Mahershala Ali. From June 27 you can enjoy it.

Finally say that, Due to the coronavirus crisis, some series or chapters do not appear dubbed into Spanish therefore, surely, over the next few weeks, with the new phases of lack of confinement that allow greater freedoms to work in person adopting certain security measures, they will be updated. Here you have all the premieres of the platform in June:

Series

5th June

  • Batwoman (new episodes)
  • Veronica Mars
  • Trackers:

8 of June

  • Atlanta’s Missing and Murdered (last episode)

June 14th

  • I know this much is true (last episode)
  • Insecure (T4, last episode)

June, 15

  • I may destroy you

June 21

  • Perry Mason
  • Hard (last episode)

June 28th

  • I’ll be gone in the dark

Films

June 6th

  • It: chapter 2

June 13th

  • At night with Kate

June 20th

  • Angry Birds 2: the movie

June 27th

  • Green Book: a friendship without borders
  • Destruction

Documentaries

June 23

  • Bully, coward, victim: the story of Roy Cohn project

June 30th

  • Trashood

More Articles Like This

Finally we have a map of the magnetic field of Mars

Editor's Pick Brian Adam -
Unlike Earth, Mars does not have a global magnetic field that protects it from solar radiation but has points of local magnetism. Some researchers...
Read more

An 'app' that deletes Chinese applications succeeds in the Play Store, and that?

Apps Brian Adam -
We have all come to internalize in some way that, when an application of our mobile connects to Chinese servers, it does it with...
Read more

Do you pay Netflix but see nothing? Eye that they could erase the account

Apps Brian Adam -
Although it is not information that we can consider as important, the truth is that our historical information that we are storing in the...
Read more

How to download and configure the Immuni app on iOS and Android

Android Brian Adam -
With the release of the Immuni app for iOS and Android, which took place yesterday, the new phase of the health emergency has officially...
Read more

How to share the mobile screen and control it from another device

Android Brian Adam -
Vysor is an application for computers and mobiles that will be very helpful if you need to share your phone screen without too many...
Read more

An ‘app’ allows you to ‘sing’ the goals from home so they can be heard in the stadium

Apps Brian Adam -
Soccer is slowly returning after the break it suffered in mid-March and, obviously, for the security measures to be adopted, the stands of all...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Series and movies released on HBO during the month of June 2020

HBO has shown its letters for the month of June and we have before us the arrival of some...
Read more
Editor's Pick

Finally we have a map of the magnetic field of Mars

Brian Adam -
Unlike Earth, Mars does not have a global magnetic field that protects it from solar radiation but has points of local magnetism. Some researchers...
Read more
Apps

An 'app' that deletes Chinese applications succeeds in the Play Store, and that?

Brian Adam -
We have all come to internalize in some way that, when an application of our mobile connects to Chinese servers, it does it with...
Read more
Apps

Do you pay Netflix but see nothing? Eye that they could erase the account

Brian Adam -
Although it is not information that we can consider as important, the truth is that our historical information that we are storing in the...
Read more
Android

How to download and configure the Immuni app on iOS and Android

Brian Adam -
With the release of the Immuni app for iOS and Android, which took place yesterday, the new phase of the health emergency has officially...
Read more
Android

How to share the mobile screen and control it from another device

Brian Adam -
Vysor is an application for computers and mobiles that will be very helpful if you need to share your phone screen without too many...
Read more
Apps

An ‘app’ allows you to ‘sing’ the goals from home so they can be heard in the stadium

Brian Adam -
Soccer is slowly returning after the break it suffered in mid-March and, obviously, for the security measures to be adopted, the stands of all...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY