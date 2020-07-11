Series and movies released on HBO during the month of July 2020

As has happened with Netflix for the month of July of this turbulent 2020, A lot of news arrives with the sights set on making us spend a summer series and movie its not for nothing that some of the most successful blockbusters of the past year, and of all time, land on HBO. This is the case of “Fantastic Animals, The Crimes of Grindelwald”, which premieres exclusively on the platform, as well as its first part, as well as such classic names as “Alien”, The Crystal Jungle “or” Back to the Future ”
But if you look at the series, We will have a pleasant surprise: “Por H o por B”, the Spanish fiction starring Marta Martín and Saida Benzal which has turned the short film “Pipas” into a series, where Hache and Belén will take an initiatory journey from their native Parla to Malasaña, which is, without a doubt, the most picturesque, hipster and avant-garde neighbourhood of the capital. Take a look at the trailer because it looks very, very good.
If we look beyond our borders, There are also some highly anticipated series, such as “Prodigal Son”, with serial killers and forensic psychologists that come from succeeding on American television; or “Trigonometry”, which will tell us the story of an (accidental) love triangle where couples come to consider some of the pillars that they believed were immovable in their relationship. If you want to know all the premieres, here is the complete list.
Series
3rd of July
- Prodigal Son
- Trigonometry
July 10th
- The Honorable Woman
July 17th
- Dollface
July 22
- By H or by B
July 23th
- Burning Bush
July 24
- Metalocalypse (T1 to 3)
July 25
- Room 104 (Final season)
Films
1st of July
- Alien
- Aliens
- Alien 3
- Alien Resurrection
- The jungle of crystal
- Jungle 2: Red Alert
- The Crystal Jungle III: Revenge
- Behind the green heart
- The jewel of the nile
- The Rose War
- Dead poets society
- The sweetest thing
- Special bodies
- The last exorcism 2
- Three days to kill
- Enemy at the Gates’
July 2nd
- A star has been born
3rd of July
- Comanchería
- Wrath of the Titans
- Castaway
- The circle
- Villaviciosa next door
- The Young Billionaires Club
July 5th
- The Grimm brothers
July 10th
- Kiki, love is made
- The hour of the spider
- The collector of lovers
July 14
- Megalodon
- The soul of the party
July 15
- Dirty Dancing
- The engaged princess
July 24
- Return to the future
- Return to the future. Part II
- Return to the future. Part III
- Wrath of the Titans
- Sabotage
July 26
- Kill them softly
- Outlander
Kids
1st of July
- Fantastic animals and where to find them
- Peppa Pig (T4)
3rd of July
- The crazy cars (S2)
- SpongeBob: A hero out of water
- How to train your dragon 2
July 5th
- How to Train Your Dragon
July 10th
- The Adventures of Peabody and Sherman
- Shaun the sheep. The movie
- Thundercats Roar (S1)
July 17th
- Grizzy and the Lemmings (S2)
July 19
- Bee Movie
July 21
- Teen Titans Go! The movie
July 22
- Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindewald
July 24
- Doraemon and the dog kingdom