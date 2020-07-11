Series and movies released on HBO during the month of July 2020

As has happened with Netflix for the month of July of this turbulent 2020, A lot of news arrives with the sights set on making us spend a summer series and movie its not for nothing that some of the most successful blockbusters of the past year, and of all time, land on HBO. This is the case of “Fantastic Animals, The Crimes of Grindelwald”, which premieres exclusively on the platform, as well as its first part, as well as such classic names as “Alien”, The Crystal Jungle “or” Back to the Future ”

But if you look at the series, We will have a pleasant surprise: “Por H o ​​por B”, the Spanish fiction starring Marta Martín and Saida Benzal which has turned the short film “Pipas” into a series, where Hache and Belén will take an initiatory journey from their native Parla to Malasaña, which is, without a doubt, the most picturesque, hipster and avant-garde neighbourhood of the capital. Take a look at the trailer because it looks very, very good.

If we look beyond our borders, There are also some highly anticipated series, such as “Prodigal Son”, with serial killers and forensic psychologists that come from succeeding on American television; or “Trigonometry”, which will tell us the story of an (accidental) love triangle where couples come to consider some of the pillars that they believed were immovable in their relationship. If you want to know all the premieres, here is the complete list.

Series

3rd of July

Prodigal Son

Trigonometry

July 10th

The Honorable Woman

July 17th

Dollface

July 22

By H or by B

July 23th

Burning Bush

July 24

Metalocalypse (T1 to 3)

July 25

Room 104 (Final season)

Films

1st of July

Alien

Aliens

Alien 3

Alien Resurrection

The jungle of crystal

Jungle 2: Red Alert

The Crystal Jungle III: Revenge

Behind the green heart

The jewel of the nile

The Rose War

Dead poets society

The sweetest thing

Special bodies

The last exorcism 2

Three days to kill

Enemy at the Gates’

July 2nd

A star has been born

3rd of July

Comanchería

Wrath of the Titans

Castaway

The circle

Villaviciosa next door

The Young Billionaires Club

July 5th

The Grimm brothers

July 10th

Kiki, love is made

The hour of the spider

The collector of lovers

July 14

Megalodon

The soul of the party

July 15

Dirty Dancing

The engaged princess

July 24

Return to the future

Return to the future. Part II

Return to the future. Part III

Sabotage

July 26

Kill them softly

Outlander

Kids

1st of July

Fantastic animals and where to find them

Peppa Pig (T4)

3rd of July

The crazy cars (S2)

SpongeBob: A hero out of water

How to train your dragon 2

July 5th

How to Train Your Dragon

July 10th

The Adventures of Peabody and Sherman

Shaun the sheep. The movie

Thundercats Roar (S1)

July 17th

Grizzy and the Lemmings (S2)

July 19

Bee Movie

July 21

Teen Titans Go! The movie

July 22

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindewald

July 24

Doraemon and the dog kingdom