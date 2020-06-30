Series A arrives at Samsung, know all its features!

Three new Galaxy A Series models have entered the Samsung family. If you want to know everything about them, be sure to read this note.

Each new Samsung launch is synonymous with innovation and technology. This time it was not the exception since Samsung has presented three new smartphones, members of the A-series, which have come to surprise users who love technology; the Galaxy A11, Galaxy A21s and Galaxy A31.

“The ideal smartphone for you” is the slogan with which Samsung has welcomed these three new devices, promising the best technology, adjusting to your pocket and your needs. Best of all, these smartphones can already be found at Telcel Online Store to acquire in Friend Kit or Telcel plan and enjoy #LaRedDeTusEmociones.

The only thing left is to decide your favourite, for this, we share each of its characteristics and so you can make the best decision.

Galaxy A11

The three fundamental aspects for Samsung in its A-Series are a large screen, incredible camera and battery effectiveness. These three characteristics are possessed by the new Galaxy A11, which has a triple 13 + 5 + 2-megapixel camera with main, wide-angle and depth lenses. As well as an 8-megapixel selfie camera.

On the other hand, its screen is 6.4 inches HD Infinity-O, to enjoy in greater detail all kinds of multimedia content, which is complemented by a fast-charging battery of 15W and 4,000 mAh. It also has a memory of 3 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal memory to store all kinds of files.

Galaxy A21s

The second new A-Series smartphone is the Galaxy A21sIt has a 6.5-inch HD Infinity-O screen and a fast charge of 15W and 4,000 mAh. While its photographic equipment is made up of four 48 + 8 + 2 + 2 megapixel rear cameras with a main, wide-angle, macro and depth lens, as well as a 22-megapixel front camera to capture the best selfies and save them in your 64GB internal memory and 4GB of RAM.

Galaxy A31

And finally, the new Galaxy A31, whose main qualities are its incredible fingerprint reader on the phone screen and its 48 + 8 + 5 + 5-megapixel four-camera photographic equipment; with main, wide-angle, macro and depth lenses. Not to mention its 20-megapixel front camera.

Its screen is just as impressive, with a 6.4-inch FHD Infinity-U sAmoled. While its memory consists of 4 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal memory; more than enough to store your photos, videos and apps.

Google and the operating system Android to be constantly updating the most used applications. In addition to fingerprint to ensure security and privacy, something that Samsung has put great effort into.

So, if you already chose your new Galaxy Series A Favorite, do not hesitate to buy it and let yourself be surprised by the most amazing news they have for you.