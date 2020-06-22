Serie A, we start again tonight: on Sky the virtual audience thanks to Virtual Audio

After last weekend’s recoveries, tonight Serie A starts again at full speed, with the 27th day. The championship will keep the fans company until Wednesday, on Sky, DAZN and Now TV, since it will not be possible to go to the stadium. Pay TV, however, will rely on technology to avoid sad glances.

As already tested by RAI during the Italian Cup final between Naples and Juventus, the there will be public in the stands, but it will be virtual. Fabio Caressa, in an interview with Libero, explained that Sky will launch tonight the “Sky Virtual Audio” option, which will allow you to watch the challenge with the recorded stage sound effects. In this way it will be possible to “mask” the absence of the fans in the stands.

L’Activating Virtual Audio is simple: simply select “original audio” from the audio options of the remote control, through the panel that usually allows you to choose between Sky’s and fan’s commentary. During the matches Sky will promote the news with a superimposed message.

“Without audience, the field factor counts less. Evidently the absence of the fans is felt. On TV, we tested the experiment of recorded and personalized background noises in Germany game by game, team by team, with Sky Virtual Audio“Explained Caressa to Libero.

Where to see the 27th day of Serie A

06/22/2020 – 19:30 – Live Goal (Sky Sport 251);

22/06/2020 – 19:30 – Lecce – Milan (Sky Sport Serie A and Sky Sport 252);

22/06/2020 – 19:30 – Fiorentina – Brescia (Sky Sport 253 and Sky Sport 484);

22/06/2020 – 21:45 – Bologna – Juventus (Sky Sport Serie A, Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport 251, Sky Sport 254);

23/06/2020 – 19:30 – Spal – Cagliari (Sky Sport Serie a, Sky Sport 252);

23/06/2020 – 19:30 – Verona – Naples (DAZN1 and DAZN);

23/06/2020 – 21:45 – Turin – Udinese (Sky Sport Serie A, Sky Sport 251);

23/06/2020 – 21:45 – Genoa Parma (DAZN1 and DAZN);

06/24/2020 – 19:30 – Inter – Sassuolo (DAZN1 and DAZN);

06/24/2020 – 21:45 – Atalanta – Lazio (Sky Sport Serie A, Sky Sport 252);

06/24/2020 – 21:45 – Rome – Sampdoria (Sky Sport 253 and Sky Sport 484).

What do you think of Virtual Audio? During the Italian Cup the fans did not appreciate the choice of production to enter the virtual audience, we will see how it will go tonight.