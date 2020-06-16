Serie A: the aim is to broadcast two matches in the clear per day

The week that begins today will bring us to the return of Serie A over the weekend after more than three months of lockdown due to Coronavirus. Minister Spadafora and the Football League are continuing discussions on the possibility to broadcast the league games in the clear.

As reported by the Gazzetta Dello Sport on newsstands today, Spadafora is pushing for broadcast in clear the Serie A to avoid gatherings in public places. In a meeting held with Maximo Ibarra, a general agreement was also found with Sky, but the letter from Mediaset blocked everything.

Despite this, however, the idea has not entirely waned and the parties would be working on it broadcast two matches for each championship day in the clear, but on the table, there is also the possibility of reducing the embargoes for the highlights of the matches for the broadcasters who probably will not be able to transmit the clashes in the clear, namely Rai and Mediaset.

In all likelihood and net of twists, TV8 will broadcast the matches in the clear. The channel has already been used in the past by Sky for the Europa League matches of Italian teams. The starting whistle is near, and the parties are forced to run to find an agreement.