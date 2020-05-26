Latest news
Serie A, Spadafora's proposal: "Goal in the clear as in Germany"

By Brian Adam
Serie A, Spadafora's proposal: 'Goal in the clear as in Germany'

Looking forward to find out if and when Serie A returns, the Sports Minister Vincenzo Spadafora has launched a proposal to Sky, which in recent weeks has been at the center of a clash with the League for TV rights. The idea is to resume the German model and to transmit the Goal in the clear, to avoid gatherings in the bars.

"We should definitely think about it also in Italy, it will avoid gatherings in public places and bars. I am available to put in the same provision for the reopening of the championship also the rules to also get to Italy to have respect for fans and fans, allowing you to see the direct goal to those who are not subscribers"Spadafora said referring to the possibility.

As noted by many, however, the path promises to be tortuous as it in some time bands there may be only one game, perhaps broadcast by DAZN, and we will have to study a way to avoid damaging subscribers to the streaming platform.

A final decision on the resumption of the championship, however, will be made on Thursday, when the Central Government meets the leaders of the Lega and Federcalcio. The dates identified for the new starting whistle are two: 13 or 20 June, but the risks and the contagion curve must also be assessed.

