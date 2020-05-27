Serie A in clear, clash between Rai and Spadafora: 'no to the benefits for pay TV'

A new confrontation opens on the resumption of Serie A. The proposal by Minister Spadafora, according to which it will be necessary to broadcast the free-to-air broadcast of Gol Gol to avoid gatherings in bars and clubs. The fans warmly welcomed the idea, but the hard Rai attack came yesterday.

The CDR and the Milan Sport Trustee of Rai Sport in fact in a long communiqué he observed that "if you derogate from the Melandri Law by 'opening' the encrypted TV rights and authorizing the transmission in the clear, then you must also 'open' the TV rights to all the TV operators. Otherwise, an unfair advantage would be given to pay TV which would have a potential audience multiplied with clear advantage from the point of view of image and sale of advertising space. So the proposal of the Minister of Sport Vincenzo Spadafora makes sense only if it redistributes the rights to all. Otherwise there would be a serious violation of the rules of competition, which would cause enormous damage to Rai and its historic sports broadcasts, in economic, listening and image terms".

Basically, therefore, the state TV has invited the Government to make sure that Rai Sport can also broadcast the goal directly.

A similar front had also opened up close to Juventus – Inter of last March, when Spadafora had put forward the proposal to broadcast the big match in the clear.

In short, the week that has just begun will be decisive for the fate of the championship and its transmission.