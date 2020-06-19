SportsFootball
Serie A clear, the situation: DAZN and Sky are ready, Mediaset is not

By Brian Adam
Serie A clear, the situation: DAZN and Sky are ready, Mediaset is not

While an agreement seems to have been found for the so-called “soft quarantine” of the players, the same cannot be said for the free-to-air broadcast of the Serie A matches. According to the Gazzetta Dello Sport, in fact, Mediaset would have gone sideways.

Indeed, Sky and DAZN would have an agreement for the broadcast of matches respectively on TV8 and YouTube, but the letter of formal notice sent by Mediaset requires a regulatory passage by the Government, which should intervene directly on the assignment of the TV rights of Serie A. Three years ago, in fact, it was not for obvious reasons the eventuality is foreseen and Biscione asked Minister Spadafora for a formal passage by the Executive.

Precisely for this reason too from the Serie A League filters more pessimism on the possible clear transmission of the consignments. The goal was to start already next weekend, but the bureaucratic times do not allow it and probably we will have to wait a little longer.

There is also the on the table reduction of embargoes for highlights. Rai 2, in fact, would aim to transmit the goals of the matches without having to wait for the deadline, already from 21:30.

Minister Spadafora had said he was optimistic just a few days ago, but the road now seems to be more uphill than ever. How will it end?

