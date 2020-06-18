Sending money to your contacts and paying for services has never been easier

If your cell phone does not have too much memory, we understand that you do not want to saturate it with boring applications, such as those of all the banks you manage, instead, choose to concentrate all your operations in one place. You can use options such as Transfer to make payments, withdraw, send and receive money easily, safely and quickly from your smartphone.

Download the Transfer app from your app store; Transform your cell phone into a means of payment and forget about cash. With Transfer, you will receive alerts of all the movements made in your accounts and you can use it at any time of the day, every day of the year.

In addition to Transfer, we tell you about the new modality offered by WhatsApp, an application that practically all smartphones have installed. We tell you how to use Facebook Pay to transfer money via WhatsApp.

In fact, this idea had been in the oven for several months. In 2018, the most popular messaging system launched this trial version payment system for a symbolic number of users in India, although with the medium-term objective of launching it in more countries in the world, and now Facebook Pay arrived in Latin America.

Data security

Then you must enter the PIN of your Facebook Pay account, in this way the security will be guaranteed that nobody will be able to send money from your cell phone if you are not someone who does not know this PIN.

Whenever you make a transfer or payment, you must validate the action with the security method you prefer.

A message will reach the recipient in the same chat history with a notification that they have received the amount of money.

No interest

Transferring Facebook Pay does not generate any type of commission for the person who pays, so this will not be an impediment to use this option. On the other hand, businesses or WhatsApp Business accounts must pay a 3.99% commission fee for each transaction.

Market expansion

Brazil is the first country in the Latin market to enjoy this service without being a trial version, because according to Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Facebook, this country is very important in terms of the number of users of the messaging application .

However, it is a matter of – little – time that even Mexicans can make bank transfers through this system and leave the banks’ applications for other types of operations.

“We make sending and receiving money as easy as sharing photos. We are also allowing small businesses to make sales directly from WhatsApp. “

Economic boost

Many times we do not finish a purchase process due to obstacles just like transfers, the complicated and long keys that could send our money to someone else, the bank lines and a long etcetera.

So what Matt Idema, COO of WhatsApp, says about the ease of being able to send and receive money is very valuable.

“Small businesses are the backbone of the country. The ability to easily make sales on WhatsApp will help business owners adapt to the digital economy, drive growth and financial recovery. “

