Senator appointed as Gaeltacht spokesperson by Labor Party

Conradh na Gaeilge says it is good to have the language represented in the Dáil but it is a pity that Labor did not appoint a Gaeltacht spokesperson in the Dáil

Senator appointed as a Labor spokesperson by the Labor Party today announced their front bench.

Conradh na Gaeilge said it was a pity that party leader Alan Kelly did not appoint a Gaeltacht spokesperson in the Dáil.

Senator Marie Sherlock has been appointed the spokesperson for employment, media, arts, culture and the Gaeltacht. Sherlock is also a shepherd at the Senate party.

The Labor Party has two Irish-speaking TDs, the party's deputy leader Aodhán Ó Ríordáin and the former leader Brendan Howlin, but it has been decided not to place the responsibility of the Gaeltacht on either.

Aodhán Ó Ríordáin was appointed education, enterprise and trade spokesperson.

Brendan Howlin has been appointed foreign affairs, British, Northern Ireland and legal spokesman.

The Islands will be in charge of TD TD Sherlock who will also be the spokesperson for social protection and community and rural development.

Party leader Alan Kelly will be a health and disability spokesman.

Julian de Spáinn, General Secretary of Conradh na Gaeilge, said it was a pity that one of those TDs was not appointed as a Gaeltacht spokesperson in the Dáil.

"It shows that Irish and Gaeltacht affairs are not among the party's priorities. We wish Marie Sherlock every success and it is good to have the language represented in the Seanad but it is a pity that no spokesperson was appointed in the Dáil, ”said Julian de Spain.

Marie Sherlock was first elected to Dublin City Council in Glasnevin-Cabra last year and was elected to the Seanad workforce panel in April. She is a former trade union official qualified as an economist.

The Senator said that her appointment was an honor and that she would be working on promoting the Gaeltacht.