Self-cooking wool by scanning soda and recipe

Cooking in every home is a daily challenge. To solve this problem, a smart wool has been developed that scans food ingredients and cooking recipes and prepares food on its own.

It's called the Towala Smart Wool, which comes with a fresh food voucher. Thanks to this, delicious and healthy food can be easily prepared at home. This wool is becoming increasingly popular, especially in lockdown environments.

This is no less than a blessing for those who are keen on good food but have a hard time cooking. It's connected to Wi-Fi and an app has been developed. For this, take the delivery card and a card that comes with the raw ingredients to the wool and scan it, the data of which will be read by the wool. Then add all the ingredients and put it in the wool and sit comfortably because wool is your obedient cook. Most dishes take barely 20 minutes to prepare.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k2Lc8xpuG6Y [/ embed]

Not only can it make food by scanning homemade techniques, but it can also cook delicious meals by scanning more than 650 items of bargain salaf. It prepares burger and pizza recipes in the United States very well, but in the estimation of big hotels, it also makes what you like. In that sense, it is a wonderful invention.

It is currently priced at around 350 350 but has been reduced to 23 232 for a specified period.