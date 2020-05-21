Thursday, May 21, 2020
Self-cooking wool by scanning soda and recipe

By Brian Adam
Social Networks

How to clear WhatsApp cache

To always have the maximum performance of WhatsApp on your cell phone, here we show you how to clean...
Game Reviews

Mafia 2: Definitive Edition, analysis. Family, power and respect in 4K

We analyzed the remastering of Mafia 2 in its Definitive Edition. D3T Limited has been commissioned to give Empire...
Cybersecurity

You can now download the ISO of Windows 10 May 2020 Update

Windows 10 2004 (20H1), the first major update of the operating system already has an official name. It will...
Latest news

HBO Max release date, price, shows & UK launch

  HBO will soon have a third streaming service - to sit alongside HBO Now and HBO Go - called...
Car Tech

Elon Musk confirms Vittorio Sgarbi on Coronavirus: "the numbers are inflated"

On the Coronavirus issue, Elon Musk has always made comments that have divided public opinion. Right from the start,...
Social Networks

WhatsApp MODs: Extras that can end up banned

WhatsApp is the most famous and used instant messaging application in the world, and it is common for you...
Latest news

DJI Mavic 3 rumours: release date, price, specs

DJI Mavic 3 rumours: Release date, price, specs 2020 was supposed to be a big year for DJI, with several...
Game Reviews

Yu-Gi-Oh! Legacy of the Duelist: Link Evolution, review – The most complete game of Yu-Gi-Oh!

We analyze Yu-Gi-Oh! Legacy of the Duelist: Link Evolution in its versions for PC, PS4, Xbox One and Switch....
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

The smart wool seen in the picture can prepare hot food by scanning the cooking ingredients and recipes. Photo: New Atlas

Cooking in every home is a daily challenge. To solve this problem, a smart wool has been developed that scans food ingredients and cooking recipes and prepares food on its own.

It's called the Towala Smart Wool, which comes with a fresh food voucher. Thanks to this, delicious and healthy food can be easily prepared at home. This wool is becoming increasingly popular, especially in lockdown environments.

This is no less than a blessing for those who are keen on good food but have a hard time cooking. It's connected to Wi-Fi and an app has been developed. For this, take the delivery card and a card that comes with the raw ingredients to the wool and scan it, the data of which will be read by the wool. Then add all the ingredients and put it in the wool and sit comfortably because wool is your obedient cook. Most dishes take barely 20 minutes to prepare.

Not only can it make food by scanning homemade techniques, but it can also cook delicious meals by scanning more than 650 items of bargain salaf. It prepares burger and pizza recipes in the United States very well, but in the estimation of big hotels, it also makes what you like. In that sense, it is a wonderful invention.

It is currently priced at around 350 350 but has been reduced to 23 232 for a specified period.

Children jump from building in imitation of video game, parents sue company

Top Stories
Beijing: In China, two children jumped from the roof like video game characters because the characters in this video game come back to life...
The bones of an 8-foot-tall kangaroo and a 20-foot-long lizard have been discovered in Australia

Top Stories
Queensland: Experts have announced that the world's largest kangaroo, 8 feet tall and weighing 600 pounds (274 kg), was present in Australia 40,000 years...
The generous customer tipped the hairdressing staff 6 6,000

Top Stories
Denver: A generous customer in the United States not only tipped a hairdresser ڈھ 2,500 at a hairdressing salon that opened months later, but...
British Parliament approves new postbrexit immigration system

Economy
The new legislation will abolish, at the end of the transition period that expires on December 31, the specific migration rights of citizens of...
US threatens to cut World Health Organization funding on a permanent basis

Corona Virus
Washington: US President Donald Trump has threatened to cut off World Health Organization funding on a permanent basis. US President Donald Trump has once...
Another 16 people with Covid-19 died, the fewest cases with 66 days confirmed

Community
At least 2,050 people have died in Ireland since the outbreak, 1,561 people south of the border and 489 north of it The Department of...
Top Stories

Children jump from building in imitation of video game, parents sue company

Brian Adam - 0
Beijing: In China, two children jumped from the roof like video game characters because the characters in this video game come back to life...
Android

These are all the benefits that you can enjoy thanks to the Samsung and Google alliance

Brian Adam - 0
Providing unique and innovative experiences has always been the goal of Samsung and Google; This is how Galaxy users enjoy it. (Photo: Writing) In recent years,...
Android

OnePlus will remove the curious ‘X-ray filter’ from the OnePlus 8 Pro, but only in China

Brian Adam - 0
OnePlus Spain has confirmed to us that the removal of the Photochrome filter will only be carried out on the Chinese version of the...
Android

The Pixel 5 will not be a top of the range and will bet on the Snapdragon 765, according to leaks

Brian Adam - 0
Google phones have been the subject of controversy since its origins, when they were still called Nexus and came directly from third-party factories with...
Android

Chromecast updates to play audio in the background on Android TV

Brian Adam - 0
Android TV has Chromecast functionalities integrated into the system itself via Chromecast Built-In. In other words, it is an application preinstalled on Android TV...
Apps

Shade Launcher, a minimalist interface for your mobile with the style of Android Q

Brian Adam - 0
That your mobile has a design for the interface does not imply that you have to use it by obligation, that you can always...
