Selena Gomez gets title of her latest album tattooed on her neck

Selena Gomez has had the title of her latest album tattooed on her neck.

The 27-year-old singer released Rare earlier this month, her first record in more than four years.

To celebrate, Gomez has had the word inked on her neck in small letters, just below her right ear.

View this post on Instagram Did it again @bangbangnyc ð¦ rare A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Jan 16, 2020 at 12:23am PST

She showed off her new tattoo in a video posted to Instagram, writing in the caption: “Did it again.”

Rare is Gomez’s first album since 2015’s Revival and addresses a tumultuous period for the Texas-born star, who has battled health issues and experienced the break-up of high-profile relationships.

She was forced to undergo a kidney transplant after being diagnosed with the autoimmune disease lupus and has struggled with her mental health.

Rare’s lead single, the previously released Lose You To Love Me, is widely believed to be about Gomez’s final break-up with Justin Bieber. She was also in a failed relationship with Canadian rapper The Weeknd.