Monday, May 11, 2020
Security in Zoom: how to configure it correctly

By Brian Adam
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Learn how to improve privacy and security in Zoom with the configuration options offered by the tool.

By EuroXlive

The Zoom tool is adapting to massive global demand and sudden success, during the almost global social isolation caused by COVID-19. ESET Latin America, a leading company in proactive threat detection, provides key points so that the user can configure it and thus improve the privacy and security of their video calls.

"The sudden success took Zoom by surprise: The company had a business model and a privacy policy to support a free service, and suddenly, they became the default tool for millions of organizations that found the need to use a video conferencing service. Have had numerous privacy and security issues, and they will take time to adjust. This can be seen in the recent updates the company has released to solve problems and the recent changes made to its privacy policy, ”says Camilo Gutiérrez, Head of the Research Laboratory at ESET Latin America.

In case of using this popular tool, ESET shares recommendations to avoid security problems:

– Always use automatic generation, this way each meeting will have a different "Meeting ID". If a meeting ID is compromised, it will only work for a single meeting and not for all that you organize.

– This does not mean that a password is required to join a meeting. The requirement for a password must remain checked. However, to be effective, the option to embed a password must be disabled.

– Starting a meeting with the camera turned off can help avoid an awkward moment. In this sense, users will be better off having to turn on the camera during the meeting if they need or want to.

– Admit each participant in the conference room. In this way, full control of attendees is in the hands of the host.

Also, additional settings that are available within the web client rather than the application should be considered. After logging in, in the 'Settings' option under 'Personal', from ESET it is recommended to modify the settings of the following default option:

– Delete the one-click option and prevent the password from being embedded in the meeting link. This means that each participant must enter the password to join the meeting. It is also important to establish the following configuration points when creating a meeting:

– Share screen. The host can pass control of the meeting to another participant and make it the host so they can. This recommendation may not be ideal for all scenarios. For example, those who use the tool in the field of education may not want to pass host control to a student. Therefore, it is important to consider the consequences of allowing all participants to share the screen or if it is better to limit this option only for the host.

– Disable the background view option, to avoid inadvertently displaying confidential content in a public place, such as a coffee shop.

– Activate the "waiting room", so that users must go through an entry filter before accessing the meeting.

– Prevent sensitive data from being displayed in the task switch, specifically for Apple iOS devices that take screenshots of open applications.

“The above recommendations do not replace the need for the reader to review Zoom's privacy policy to ensure that it meets their requirements. Individuals and organizations must make their own decisions about which platform best suits their needs. From ESET we always bet on education and awareness as the first security barrier to enjoy the Internet safely. ", Concludes Gutiérrez.

In the context of isolation by COVID-19, ESET shares #BestQuedateEnTuCasa, Where it offers protection for the devices and content that help make the most of the days at home and guarantee the safety of the little ones while they have fun online. It includes: 90 days free ESET INTERNET SECURITY to secure all household devices, a Telework Guide, with good practices to work from home without risks, ESET Academy, to access online courses that help you get the most out of technology and Digipadres, to read tips on how to accompany and protect children on the Web.

