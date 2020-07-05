Security Council strongly condemns attack on Pakistan Stock Exchange

New York: The UN Security Council has strongly condemned the terrorist attack on the Pakistan Stock Exchange in Karachi.

In a statement issued, the Security Council expressed solidarity with the families of the martyrs and the Government of Pakistan and stressed the need to bring to justice the elements involved in this terrorism, their facilitators, aides and supporters.

Pakistan has clearly stated that Indian intelligence agencies are involved in the Karachi terror incident. The Security Council’s condemnation statement is a testament to the international community’s support for Pakistan’s counter-terrorism strategy.