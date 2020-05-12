Tuesday, May 12, 2020
TechologyCyber World
Updated:

Security bug in Thunderbolt ports: how to find out if your PC is affected

By Brian Adam
4
0

Most Viewd

TechologyBrian Adam - 0

The mysterious X-37B plane is about to return to orbit and this time we know why

There is a lot of mystery around the US Army X-37B spacecraft that recently returned to Earth after nearly...
Read more
Smart WorldBrian Adam - 0

Motorola RAZR, surprise: two folding smartphones for the price of one in the USA

Do you remember Motorola RAZR, the folding smartphone that has made a lot of talk about itself because of...
Read more
Smart WorldBrian Adam - 0

NVIDIA Ampere and AMD RDNA2: will this be the right year to change GPUs?

The current generation of video cards has split the market in two. On the one hand, there is NVIDIA,...
Read more
Online ShoppingBrian Adam - 0

Xiaomi has a Redmi Full HD monitor even cheaper for 78 euros

A few months ago, Xiaomi launched its first monitors on the market. The Xiaomi Curved Screen Gaming Display had...
Read more
TechologyBrian Adam - 0

The RTX 3080 Ti will be a power monster, but the RTX 3070 isn’t a joke either

Incredibly powerful, with a huge number of CUDA cores and high operating frequencies. If the next generation of NVIDIA video...
Read more
Smart WorldBrian Adam - 0

Google Meet is now free and can be accessed from any email account

The daily use of the platform has grown 30 times since January 2020. Considering the importance of physical isolation at...
Read more
Cyber WorldBrian Adam - 0

How to disable Control Panel in Windows 10

Windows 10 came with a new configuration page with most of the system settings. A page that for all...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam - 0

Guatemala: Airlines and Aeronautics get ready for the reactivation of flights at La Aurora Airport

Airline operations are expected to resume on June 4. The General Directorate of Civil Aeronautics (DGAC) and the airlines...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

New research published by Bjorn Ruytenberg of the University of Eindhoven has unveiled one series of security holes in the Thunderbolt standard, which would allow hackers to gain access to the machines. This is a not insignificant problem as the standard is present on Windows, Linux and macOS PCs.

In the long report, published by Wired’s colleagues, we read that they would be interested all versions of doors designed between 2011 and 2020. The problems would not be resolvable through a software update, which means that Intel may be forced to make engineering changes.

As we show in the movie present at the opening, the bug allows you to gain access to a Windows PC in just five minutes. The question everyone is asking though is: how do I know if my PC is affected?

Ruytenberg and his team have published the Thunderspy website, which allows you to scan to find out if you are vulnerable. Once connected to the page, you need to download Spycheck for your operating system, extract the zip file, open the tool, select the language and accept the GPLv3 license. At this point the program will do it itself and detect the Thunderbolt controller. As noted in the notes, it may be necessary to install some custom drivers or activate the energy saving mode to complete the procedure.

A scan finished Thunderspy will provide a report that it will let you know if your PC is vulnerable or not.

Currently the only way to protect yourself is by not using unknown Thunderbolt devices. It is also not recommended to leave the PC unattended in public places since the leak can be exploited within a few minutes.

Interestingly, the vulnerabilities were revealed just a few days after Microsoft explained why the Surface does not use Thunderbolt ports.

Intel said in response to the report: “the attack has not been successfully demonstrated on systems with Kernel DMA protection enabled. As always, we encourage everyone to follow good security practices, including avoiding physical access to computers. “ The company also wanted to point out that physical access to the computer is required to complete the attack, and that the attacker must have specific hardware.

More Articles Like This

The LightSail 2 solar sail sends us a new and incredible photo from space

Latest news Brian Adam - 0
LightSail 2 is a demonstration mission on solar sail technology, a form of space propulsion that uses radiation pressure to move. The spacecraft of...
Read more

Google Maps updates all its location sharing interface, what improvement?

Smart World Brian Adam - 0
Google redesigns part of the menus of the app. We have told you other times: Google is very friendly to change small things in some...
Read more

Video Conferencing and Teleworking: Take Note of Security Considerations

Smart World Brian Adam - 0
Faced with cancellations of face-to-face meetings as a result of COVID-19, the computer security company reviews the security risks present when conducting videoconferences and...
Read more

Global 5G connections will grow 20 times by 2025

Smart World Brian Adam - 0
The data projects that for next year, connections will grow by 180% to reach 340 million. Data compiled by Finbold.com shows that global 5G...
Read more

Whatsapp challenge Zoom: 50 people video calls on desktop coming soon?

Social Networks Brian Adam - 0
Whatsapp apparently would be ready to launch the final assault on Zoom, the application-phenomenon of the quarantine that has become popular all over the...
Read more

It is time to review the protocols of "virtual family life"

Techology Brian Adam - 0
In many homes the first stages of transformation take place. By Cristina Cubero, Director Human Capital Deloitte Costa Rica The social distancing has promoted the...
Read more
EconomyBrian Adam - 0

Luxury, a key sector in Dubai with an uncertain future

Services represent approximately 80% of Dubai's economy and “all will be affected to varying degrees by the coronavirus crisis. In...
Read more
Latest news

The LightSail 2 solar sail sends us a new and incredible photo from space

Brian Adam - 0
LightSail 2 is a demonstration mission on solar sail technology, a form of space propulsion that uses radiation pressure to move. The spacecraft of...
Read more
Smart World

Google Maps updates all its location sharing interface, what improvement?

Brian Adam - 0
Google redesigns part of the menus of the app. We have told you other times: Google is very friendly to change small things in some...
Read more
Latest news

The United States "invaded" by the killer hornets, beheads the bees and destroys hives

Brian Adam - 0
The United States seems to have another problem to face: a monstrous insect nicknamed "killer hornet"The official name is the Asian giant hornet, or...
Read more
Economy

Central America: SICA improves deadlines at borders for cargo transportation

Brian Adam - 0
Trade does not stop. Yesterday, a series of extraordinary urgent meetings were held between the Councils of Ministers of Health (COMISCA), Economic Integration (COMIECO),...
Read more
Latest news

Astronomers have detected cloud bands on a brown dwarf at 6.5 light years

Brian Adam - 0
New observations of a brown dwarf, 6.5 light-years away, seem to show streaks of clouds surrounding the entire globe, similar to those of Jupiter....
Read more
Corona Virus

COVID-19 could reverse 30 years of progress in poverty reduction

Brian Adam - 0
World Vision's $ 350 million response will support 72 million people - half of them boys and girls - to cope with the secondary...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY