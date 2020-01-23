Second Chinese city suspends public transport over virus

China’s Huanggang city is suspending its public bus and railway system from the end of today due to the coronavirus outbreak, the city’s public television said.

The flu-like virus, which has killed 17 and infected nearly 600, is expected to spread further as hundreds of millions of Chinese travel domestically and abroad during the week-long Lunar New Year holiday.

Authorities in Huanggang have also mandated that indoor entertainment venues including movie theatres and internet cafes be closed by the same deadline, and are asking citizens not to leave the city other than under special circumstances, the broadcaster said.

Huanggang is close to Wuhan, the city at the centre of the outbreak.

Wuhan’s city government has shut all urban transport networks and suspended outgoing flights.

Dubai will screen passengers arriving on direct flights from China as the coronavirus outbreak in China spreads.

Passengers arriving at Dubai International, the world’s third busiest airport, will be thermally screened, Dubai Airports said.

Chinese face mask manufacturers are reopening factories shut for New Year holiday, promising workers up to four times their normal wages as consumers emptied out stock in stores in a race to protect themselves from the virus.

The general manager of mask manufacturer Lanhine, which has a factory in east China’s Ningbo city.

“Almost all hospital workers nationwide are facing a huge shortage of masks, not just in Wuhan. That’s very terrible.”

He said the firm’s clients are demanding a combined 200 million masks per day compared to its normal production rate of 400,000 a day.

“At the moment, we have 20-plus people in the factory, working 24 hours. We’re offering them quadruple their wages per day,” he said.

Another manufacturer, CMmask, in eastern China’s Jiande city, said it was offering workers triple their wages if they came back.

The virus appears to be a never-before-seen strain of coronavirus – a family of viruses that can cause diseases ranging from the common cold to Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS), which killed 349 people in mainland China and another 299 in Hong Kong between 2002 and 2003.

The new virus has been named “2019-nCoV”.

Most patients experience flu-like symptoms, including fever, a cough, shortness of breath, a sore throat or runny nose.

It may have originated in bats, according to genetic analysis, but researchers say there could have been an “intermediate host” in the transmission to humans that one study suggested could have been snakes.

Gao Fu, director of the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, said the virus likely came from “wild animals at a seafood market” in Wuhan.

The market offered a range of exotic wildlife for sale, including live foxes, crocodiles, wolf pups, giant salamanders, snakes, rats, peacocks, porcupines and camel meat.

China has confirmed the virus is passing from person to person without any contact with the now-closed market.

While most patients are in Wuhan, cases have been detected across China and a few abroad.

Nathalie MacDermott of King’s College London said it seems likely the virus is spreading through droplets in the air from sneezing or coughing.

Scientists at Imperial College London published an estimate yesterday that 4,000 people had been infected in Wuhan – around ten times the official figure.

