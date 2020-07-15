Taoiseach Micheál Martin has appointed Dara Calleary from Mayo as the new Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine.

He succeeds Barry Cowen, who was sacked by the Taoiseach last night over the controversy over his conviction for drink driving.

Dara Calleary, from Ballina, was appointed Government Chief Whip at the end of last month and Minister of State for the Gaeltacht and Sport two weeks ago.

He had expressed his dissatisfaction at the time that Taoiseach Micheál Martin had not given him a senior ministry in the coalition government.

Both politicians and community representatives have also expressed dissatisfaction that no TD based in any of the seven counties west of the Shannon has been given a senior ministry.

Dara Calleary does not appear to have been replaced as Minister of State for the Gaeltacht, but Laois-Offaly TD Seán Fleming has been appointed Minister of State at the Department of Finance.

The Taoiseach also announced the appointment of Jack Chambers as his Government Chief Whip to replace Dara Calleary.