A search is underway off the coast of Co Kerry from this morning for a missing man.

It's a man in his forties.

The Coast Guard helicopter, Valentia Lifeboat and members of the Dingle Coast Guard have been in operation since morning.

Their efforts are focused on coastal areas in Columbus.

The search is being co-ordinated by the Valentia Coast Guard.

The missing person is originally from Cork.

He has been living in Dún Chaoin for the past year.

Last Saturday the man finally spoke.

Some locals are helping in the coastal search and some fishermen have been put to sea.