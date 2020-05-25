Tech NewsComputingReviewsGadget ReviewsSmart Gadgets
Seagate Barracuda Fast SSD Review: lots of space but at a high price

By Brian Adam
The Barracuda Fast SSD SSD is a well-built and capacious external memory, however penalized by the price-performance ratio.

Seagate Barracuda Fast SSD review Review: lots of space but at a high price

Seagate is a historical name in the panorama of memories, as is the Barracuda brand. Both have accompanied us for many years in the PC field and continue to do so today, both with internal and external memories. L'Barracuda Fast SSD confirms all the quality we have seen so far in Seagate products, but clashing with the limits imposed by the SATA III interfacebottleneck that does not allow to reach the speed of modern external NVMe SSDs.
Performance is not a problem if commensurate with a cost on the appropriate market, unfortunately, however, current prices make it difficult to recommend this product, especially when it is possible to buy a Crucial X8 NVMe by spending € 14 more.

Design and specifications

The Seagate Fast SSD is a portable memory with a nice design and good build quality. The shell is plastic with the upper part slightly raised, characterized by a small green border, which also hides an operating LED inside. The dimensions are contained, 9.1x79x93 mm, for a weight of 0.14 grams, and also make transport easy. The sales package is well made and the complete bundle, inside there is in fact both a USB Type-C – Type-C cable and a USB Type-C – Type A cable, with which to connect the peripheral and to newer PCs than to older ones, as well as consoles, to be used as an external storage unit. Also included in the price two months free Adobe Creative Cloud subscription.
The SSD is available in 500 GB, 1 TB and 2 TB denominations, all featuring a proprietary memory controller and the presence of the SATA III interface. The sequential reading speed declared by Seagate is 540 MB / s, while writing reaches 500 MB / s, in fact the physical limits of the SATA III interface, beyond which you cannot go. A 3-year warranty is offered on all products.

Prices and services

Seagate recommends the sale of the Fast SSD at 129.99 euros for the 500 GB model, rising to 194.99 euros for the 1 TB one and 389 euros for the 2 TB one. For the 500 GB variant, our feedback on prices made on Amazon is positive, it is in fact around 123 euros, the 1 TB variant, however, is offered at 220 euros, discounted in this period at 205 euros. The 2 TB model instead is at 413 euros. just the 1 TB variant is the one most penalized by these prices, because the Crucial X8, which we reviewed recently, costs 219 euros but is equipped with an NVMe interface, which exceeds the performance granted by the SATA III standard.
The benchmarks carried out on the CrystalDiskMark show read values ​​in line with those declared, while in writing the data is lower than we expected. ATTO Disk Benchmark instead shows values ​​perfectly in line with those declared by Seagate.

If the benchmarks show a rather sharp gap with the Crucial X8, the real test of copying a file makes the gap less marked. For the test we used a PC consisting of Ryzen 3900X processor on MSI X570 Godlike motherboard, connecting the disk with USB Type-C interface. While copying a 30 GB file, the Seagate SSD travels stable around 390 MB / s, while the Crucial X8 reaches 500 MB / s, a less evident gap than when it could emerge from the benchmarks.

Seagate Barracuda Fast SSD
The Seagate SSD is well made and with a speed commensurate with the interface used. SATA III are still very popular but cannot compete with the most modern NVMe, which allow a higher transfer rate. The gap with the Crucial X8 that we used during the test is evident in the benchmarks, less in the practical test of copying a file, but there is. The fact remains that the price difference between the two SSDs is too small to recommend the purchase of this 1 TB Barracuda Fast SSD. Below € 200 the discussion changes, above it is better to focus directly on the Crucial, faster and more modern.

