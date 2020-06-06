Tech News
SD 8.0 is here, the new specification for memory cards that promises transfers at 4 GB / s

By Brian Adam
SD 8.0 is here, the new specification for memory cards that promises transfers at 4 GB / s

As we use increasingly larger files and more powerful devices, it is important to keep transfer specs up to par as well. The SD Association, which sets the standards for removable memory, has just announced the new milestone for SD cards: up to 4 GB / s transfer speed in the new SD 8.0 standard

The new standard maintains the name SD Express with which SD 7.0 was baptized in 2018. The main difference is that it is it rises from the 985 MB / s that was obtained then to 3,938 MB / s available with SD 8.0, four times the transfer speed. But of course, always taking into account the optimal conditions.

What speeds does the SD 8.0 standard handle?

3,938 MB / s (almost 4 GB / s) is a speed that the cards with SD 8.0 standard will be able to achieve thanks to the compatibility with PCIe 4.0 But This will also require a card reader that supports two PCIe 4 lanes.. Otherwise the transfer speeds will be cut in half (about 2 GB / s). It is still outrageous when we consider that it is double the fastest SD cards on the market today.

SD

The SD Association explains that to achieve this speed the SD card will use two of its pin spaces transferring 1,969 MB / s in each one. In case of having only one channel the speed is reduced. In the following table we can see what speeds are obtained depending on the host and SD card type:

SD 8.0

SD Association comments that this new design of SD Express card with SD 8.0 standard will be available for various cards of different sizes such as SDHC, SDUC or SDXC among other. And as we’ve seen, it will also be compatible with older card readers in exchange for lower transfer speeds.

When will SD 8.0 hit the market? Surely in a few months or even as early as 2021. Once the standard has been approved it is time for manufacturers start creating SD cards compatible with this new standard and design. Samsung, Sony, Transcend or SanDisk are some of these manufacturers. So far, none have announced a specific date to launch these cards.

SD Express

What does this bring to the end user? Mainly better speeds in devices that require external storage such as a photo camera (where you have to know how to choose the most suitable one). It is not only the speed of file transfer but also internal processes when for example the camera must save a recently taken image or when a game console such as the Nintendo Switch must load a game. In short, interesting improvements as long as the device supports them (and the cards reach the market).

