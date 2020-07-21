"Screen Sharing": Discover the new Facebook function

Facebook Messenger is renewed with ‘Screen Share’, the fun screen sharing feature during a video call with all your friends.

Social networks have become a very important part in the way we communicate with our friends, family, acquaintances and colleagues, and without a doubt one of the most important is still Facebook. The platform created by Mark Zuckerberg does not stop working on updates to give more entertaining and fun tools to its users, recently launched its service ‘ Rooms ‘ or ‘Rooms’ with which users can make video calls of up to 50 people and now debuts the ” screen sharing ” function.

The " screen sharing " tool named 'Screen Share' was already implemented in Facebook Messenger in the desktop version and now it reaches the mobile app.

How to activate the “Screen Sharing” function on Facebook?

The first thing you should verify is that you have the latest version of Facebook Messenger .

. Start a video call with your friends or contacts of your choice.

Open a conversation with the group within Chats.

Select the camera emoji and the video call will automatically start.

To share, look for the screen icon that will appear while you make the video call. Click and go!

Now the content of what you are seeing on your phone will be shared!

At the moment you can share your screen with up to 16 people in Messenger Rooms and it is expected that it can increase soon.

While you are sharing your screen during a Messenger video call, you can do many more things at the same time, such as shopping with your friends or watching other social networks in company.

Now that you know this feature, which friends would you like to share your screen with? It will be like being together at a distance!