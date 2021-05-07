Scotland, to the polls to decide the future of the independence movement

Scotland goes to the polls this Thursday in an election that could trigger a confrontation with the British prime minister Boris johnson for a new independence referendum just five years after the Brexit vote brought the UK to a breaking point.

Scotland is home to one of the world’s leading independence movements and the Scottish Prime Minister Nicola sturgeon has described these elections as the most important in the history of the country.

Sturgeon, who leads the Scottish National Party for Independence, or SNP, has vowed to demand legal powers for another referendum by the end of 2023 if his party wins a majority in the 129-seat delegate parliament in Edinburgh.

All the polls suggest that the SNP will win a fourth term in office, but they also indicate a recent drop in support for his party, suggesting that his chances of winning a crucial absolute majority they are too close to be precise.

The only time the SNP got a majority was in 2011. Then British Prime Minister David Cameron gave in to pressure and agreed to a referendum in 2014. Then the Scots voted for a 55-45% to stay in the more than 300 years. old union.

Although the latest independence referendum was meant to settle the matter, Britain’s exit from the European Union, the perception that the Scottish government handled the Covid-19 crisis well, and antipathy towards the Conservative government in London have reinforced support to do it alone.

If there were another referendum and the Scots voted to leave, it would mark the most impactful event for the UK since the independence of Ireland a century ago. It would mean that the UK would lose around a third of its landmass and almost a tenth of its population.

This Thursday, Scotland will elect all members of its semi-autonomous parliament, known as Holyrood, which has control over areas such as healthcare, education, and some taxes. The British government says the law means Scotland would require the permission of the British Parliament to hold another referendum legally.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said that will reject any request because the issue was resolved seven years ago.

“The desire for Scottish independence has been growing for a considerable time“said Anthony McGann, professor of politics at the University of Strathclyde.” If you have a Scottish government calling for a referendum and a UK government is unwilling to grant it, you are going to put enormous pressure on the existing constitutional structure. “

Court battles

The SNP has said they plan to pass legislation to hold a new referendum by the end of 2023. They will then challenge the British government to challenge the decision in court.

The polls open this Thursday but the coronavirus pandemic means that votes will not be counted until the next morning. Just over a third of the results will be announced on Friday and the rest on Saturday.

Polls earlier this year suggested that Sturgeon, who was widely praised for her honesty and understanding of details during the coronavirus pandemic, was on her way to a record majority in the election.

But she has been involved in a bitter dispute with her predecessor, Alex Salmond, over handling an investigation into allegations of sexual harassment against her. Salmond founded his own independence party in March And the dispute has thrown an unflattering light on the independence movement tainted by infighting.

Even if the SNP doesn’t get the majority, Sturgeon still could ask for another referendum if there is a majority of pro-independence parties in the Scottish Parliament. The Greens, who back a new referendum, have supported the SNP in government and could provide Sturgeon with lawmakers to defend another vote.