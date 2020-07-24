Scientists plan to explore these mysterious and frightening 'marine holes'

Hidden along the Florida coast, you can see a hole in the water, a marine sinkhole. It’s about a phenomenon that “swallows” entire portions of the earth and whatever is on it. Because of their position, exploring them is very difficult and complicated … however, a group of experts still want to do it.

The exploration of these marine ravines, in fact, represents a precious opportunity for scientists to learn more about what kind of life forms and underwater conditions are found in these unique marine formations. With this in mind, a team of scientists plans to explore the “Banana verde” marine sinkhole located on the continental shelf off the coast of Florida.

The NOAA sponsored project will deploy divers and monitoring equipment in the Green Banana, which opens 47 meters below the sea surface and extends to a depth of approximately 130 meters. The goal is to examine which microbes live inside this colossal hole and measure the levels of nutrients in the underwater column.

The next goal is the exploration of another, significantly smaller, a hole of this kind, with an edge of 34 meters below the surface of the ocean, which extends approximately 72 meters below it. “The chemistry of seawater in the holes is unique and seems to interact with the aquifers and possibly with the layers of the aquifers. This connection contributes to the knowledge of the carbon cycle between surface and aquifers.”

In short, we will see what scientists will discover.