Scientists plan to explore these mysterious and frightening "marine holes"

By Brian Adam
The Minister of State for the Gaeltacht, Jack Chambers TD, answered his first questions in Irish in the Dáil...
Hell on Earth: Hottest temperature recorded this year in Death Valley

There is a reason why this place is called Death Valley. If we were in a Hollywood movie, the...
5 tips to improve the quality of your video calls on WhatsApp

If when talking to your friends or family through WhatsApp video calls the image is cut or pixelated, we...
Stories about sexual abuse in the traditional music world being shared by women online

Women share stories about the comedy sector in Ireland that encouraged other women to share their own stories on...
Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
GPT-3, the new OpenAI language model, is capable of programming, designing and even talking about politics or economics

OpenAI recently released in beta form the API of its latest language model, GPT-3. With this tool some developers...
So you can share your Facebook avatar as a WhatsApp sticker

Facebook and WhatsApp are linked, so now you can share your new avatar as a sticker in your conversations. (Photo:...
Rise in Covid-19 cases in Belgium

Covid-19 cases in Belgium have risen and strict lockout restrictions have eased in the country say health officials there...
Scientists plan to explore these mysterious and frightening 'marine holes'

Hidden along the Florida coast, you can see a hole in the water, a marine sinkhole. It’s about a phenomenon that “swallows” entire portions of the earth and whatever is on it. Because of their position, exploring them is very difficult and complicated … however, a group of experts still want to do it.

The exploration of these marine ravines, in fact, represents a precious opportunity for scientists to learn more about what kind of life forms and underwater conditions are found in these unique marine formations. With this in mind, a team of scientists plans to explore the “Banana verde” marine sinkhole located on the continental shelf off the coast of Florida.

The NOAA sponsored project will deploy divers and monitoring equipment in the Green Banana, which opens 47 meters below the sea surface and extends to a depth of approximately 130 meters. The goal is to examine which microbes live inside this colossal hole and measure the levels of nutrients in the underwater column.

The next goal is the exploration of another, significantly smaller, a hole of this kind, with an edge of 34 meters below the surface of the ocean, which extends approximately 72 meters below it. “The chemistry of seawater in the holes is unique and seems to interact with the aquifers and possibly with the layers of the aquifers. This connection contributes to the knowledge of the carbon cycle between surface and aquifers.

In short, we will see what scientists will discover.

