Scientists have identified an area of ​​our brain responsible for stress

By Brian Adam
In a new study, scientists from Yale University took a closer look hypothalamus, known to trigger the production of hormones called glucocorticoids from our adrenal glands, which contribute to our response to stress.

The researchers recruited 60 healthy adults and showed them a series of highly aversive and threatening images, designed to produce a form of stress response (such as anger, disgust, fear and sadness), alternating with various neutral images designed to help them relax. During the experiment, participants were measured their brain activity, and the experts also classified their stress for each figure seen.

When the team analyzed the results, they found that the highest activity linking the hippocampus to the hypothalamus, parahippocampal cortex and lower temporal gyrus, occurred when participants felt more stressed. Put simply, more activity in this area amounted to higher levels of stress.

In contrast, the connectivity of the hippocampus with the dorsolateral prefrontal cortex, the postcentral gyrus and the cerebellum, indicated that people were less stressed in the experiment. Simply put, people's general stress level is determined by an adaptive interaction of activities between these two networks, which combine to instigate and mitigate stress.

There is still much to learn about stress (which causes gray hair to turn gray), but researchers say that discovering these neuronal networks may one day help develop future treatments.

