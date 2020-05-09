Scientists have developed a plasma engine that works without fossil fuels

According to research published in the journal AIP Advances, scientists have tested a jet engine prototype capable of operating without using fossil fuels. The device, in fact, compresses the air and ionizes it with microwaves, generating plasma that pushes it forward.

This means that planes may fly in the future using only electricity and air as fuel. The prototype was able to throw a 24mm diameter steel ball into the air. It is the same thrust, proportional to the scale, as a conventional jet engine. Obviously, it will still take a long time to test this device on an actual aircraft.

“Our results have shown that such a microwave air plasma-based jet engine can be a potentially viable alternative to the conventional fossil fuel jet engine,” says chief researcher and engineer from Wuhan University, Jau Tang, in a press release.

Thanks to this innovative technology in the future there may be zero-emissions air travel. The latter, in fact, represent a small but not insignificant portion of greenhouse gas emissions. The New York Times reported in September that commercial aviation is responsible for 2.5% of all emissions.

“The motivation of our work is to help solve global warming problems due to human use of fossil fuel engines to power machinery, such as cars and aeroplanes” Tang finally says in the release.