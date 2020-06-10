Latest news
Updated:

'Scandalous' that Department of the Gaeltacht paid for English language history supplement for the country's students

By Brian Adam
0
0

A 36 page supplement about the 1920 events which was funded by the Department of Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht for circulation to the country's schools was in English

'Scandalous' that Department of the Gaeltacht paid for English language history supplement for the country's students

Fianna Fáil TD and former Gaeltacht minister Éamon Ó Cuív has criticized the Department of Culture, Heritage, Gaeltacht for sponsoring an English-language supplement of a history-only newspaper.

The 36-page commemorative supplement was in English, Century 1920, War of Independence to spread in the Irish Times. The supplement contained a series of articles by well-known historians about the great events of 1920.

Fianna Fáil TD Éamon Ó Cuív said it was "scandalous" that the Department had not ensured that material in Irish would be available in such a commemorative supplement.

TD Éamon Ó Cuív said that he was "very surprised" that the Department provided sponsorship for commemorative supplement in English only and that it was "worse still" that the English supplement was to be distributed to the students of the country.

TD Éamon Ó Cuív said it was "shameful and scandalous in the interest of the Minister for Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht, Josepha Madigan, who has shown interest in the Irish language during his tenure as Minister.

In a statement provided to Report.ie by the Department of Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht, it stated that the Department was not "concerned with the editorial content, themes and contributors of the supplement".

“It's about The Irish Times it is for decisions on editorial content, themes and contributors. All official publications produced by the Department under the Tenth Anniversary Program are published bilingually. ”

The spokesman said a commemorative supplement had been published every year since 2013 Irish Times as part of “a special series celebrating the Decade of Remembrance” and the Department “provides support for the distribution of these editions to primary and post-primary schools”.

