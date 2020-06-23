The Irish Nurses and Midwives Association (INMO) has said it is a ‘scandal’ that the state has the highest Covid-19 infection rate in the state for health workers.

Secretary-General Phil Ní Shéaghdha appeared before the Special Oireachtas Committee.

‘60% of healthcare workers affected by Covid-19 are still ill’ the Special Committee was told.

That’s 4,823 in total. It was stated that 88% of these contracted the virus in the course of their duties.

Phil Ní Shéaghdha explained to the committee that 1,600 of these affected health workers are nurses or midwives and that this has put a lot of pressure on rosters.

Health workers 1/3 of those affected by Covid-19 in the State.

The INMO wants to pay its members compensation for the additional childcare costs they have incurred as a result of Covid-19.

Special Oireachtas Committee on Covid-19

An INMO survey shows that members are using annual leave to care for their children. 1,800 members participated in the survey. The results of the survey have been presented to the Special Committee today.