‘Savage Love’ by Jason Derulo, between accusations and covers on Spotify

Jason Derulo is an American artist popular all over the world. Known mainly for hits like “Swalla” with Nicki Minaj and Ty Dolla $ ign, which has far exceeded a billion views on YouTube, the singer is at the center of a rather complex situation, due to a “song” called “Savage Love”.

In fact, according to what Variety reported, many users would have accused Derulo of using, without giving too many credits to the author, a very popular backing track on the TikTok social network, called “Laxed (Siren Beat)” and produced by the 17 year old New Zealander Joshua Stylah (aka “Jawsh 685”).

In fact, Derulo would have sung with an original text based on the boy in a video published on TikTok, without explicitly mentioning Joshua, therefore making several users think that it was his new song. This seems to have “infuriated” fans of the 17-year-old, so much so that the popular American artist later added thanks to Jawsh 685 in the description. However, according to some rumors, Derulo would not have had the consent to carry out this “remix”, given that, according to Newshub, the 17-year-old would never have entered into an official agreement.

It is not clear whether the two artists have now “made peace”. What is certain is that it is there a mystery about “Savage Love”. In fact, the single is not present on Spotify, but in its place there is a kind of cover with essentially the same text used by Derulo (indeed, there are more covers). Do you think that this song, made by third parties, has already exceeded 400,000 streams. In addition, there are other “covers” of this type (therefore hundreds of thousands more are at stake). Hard to say what will be the fate of these songs, but surely we are faced with a story that is incredible.

But it didn’t end there. Searching for “Savage Love” on YouTube, we find unofficial video lyrics of the Derulo song with millions of views. Going into the description, it is interesting to note the section “Music in this video”, where the copyright holders of the original song are usually listed. Here the writing “Licensed to YouTube by DRM New Zealand (Music Publishing)“and Jason Derulo is mentioned as the author.

In another video, however, the song is directly identified as “Laxed (Siren Beat)” by Jawsh 685, licensed to YouTube by SME (on behalf of Columbia), DRM New Zealand (Music Publishing) and ASCAP. It is difficult to say if this means that the two artists have reached an agreement, but in any case the song seems to be somehow “recorded”. How is this going to end? We’ll see.