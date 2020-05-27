Latest news
Updated:

Saudi princess elected UN ambassador for social responsibility

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

MobileBrian Adam - 0

The best Android smartphones between 300 and 500 euros in May 2020

May 2020 is a very interesting month for the smartphone market: several intriguing devices between 300 and 500 euros...
Read more
ElectronicsBrian Adam - 0

The new cheap Realme Smart TVs are now official from 150 euros

Finally today Realme has announced its first Smart TVs with which it intends to fight Xiaomi, in addition to...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam - 0

How to clear WhatsApp cache

To always have the maximum performance of WhatsApp on your cell phone, here we show you how to clean...
Read more
AndroidBrian Adam - 0

Huawei Mate Xs Review: beautiful and unbelievable

Huawei's first folding smartphone to arrive in Italy is designed for technology enthusiasts and able to amaze from the...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam - 0

Antarctica is turning green, Here is the reason why

Colour changes in Antarctica often occur. Not long ago, in fact, the snow turned blood red due to microscopic...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam - 0

HBO Max release date, price, shows & UK launch

  HBO will soon have a third streaming service - to sit alongside HBO Now and HBO Go - called...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam - 0

How to install APK applications on your Android TV, the easiest way

It does not matter if the device is a television or a multimedia player for TV: if you have...
Read more
CybersecurityBrian Adam - 0

You can now download the ISO of Windows 10 May 2020 Update

Windows 10 2004 (20H1), the first major update of the operating system already has an official name. It will...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Riyadh: Recognizing the services of Saudi Princess Hind bint Abdul Rehman, the Regional Network for Social Distance selected her as Ambassador of Social Responsibility.

The United Nations-sponsored Regional Network for Social Distance has selected Saudi Princess Hind bint Abdul Rehman as its Ambassador for Social Responsibility.

After receiving the award, Princess Hind said that she was entrusted with the responsibility of playing a key role in the prevention of the deadliest corona virus by the network.

It is to be noted that a campaign was launched by CSR on March 25 to prevent Covid 19 which will continue till March 25 next month.

More Articles Like This

Keys to managing the human capital of companies in uncertain times

Corona Virus Brian Adam - 0
The gradual reopening of some sectors of the economy forces companies to take special measures and adopt new practices to ensure Self-service enables employees...
Read more

Air corridors: The “first steps” to revive tourism, says UNWTO

Economy Brian Adam - 0
The number of tourists in the world could fall between 60 and 80% in 2020 By AFP Air corridors between countries with low risk of...
Read more

Technology enables companies to guarantee health security in offices

Corona Virus Brian Adam - 0
Detektor makes available tool and guide of advice to digitalize 100% the protocols of prevention to the COVID-19 and avoid the risk of exposure...
Read more

US considers complete troop withdrawal from Afghanistan

Latest news Brian Adam - 0
Washington: US President Donald Trump has hinted at a complete withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan. According to a foreign news agency, during a news...
Read more

El Salvador: Education prepares protocol for return to face-to-face classes with strict regulations

Corona Virus Brian Adam - 0
Schools already have a protocol ready one, just like the university sector. There is no definite date yet. some class groups are incorporated keeping distance;...
Read more

Four men being questioned by Gardaí in relation to a large number of guns and ammunition served in the Midlands

Latest news Brian Adam - 0
Four men are being questioned by Gardaí in relation to several guns and ammunition found in the Midlands. The guns and ammunition were fired in...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam - 0

Saudi princess elected UN ambassador for social responsibility

Riyadh: Recognizing the services of Saudi Princess Hind bint Abdul Rehman, the Regional Network for Social Distance selected her...
Read more
Smart Gadgets

Samsung presents in Central America three new smart TV models

Brian Adam - 0
The Korean company presented the new TV models, The Sero, The Serif and The Frame and how they adapt to the new daily life....
Read more
Corona Virus

Keys to managing the human capital of companies in uncertain times

Brian Adam - 0
The gradual reopening of some sectors of the economy forces companies to take special measures and adopt new practices to ensure Self-service enables employees...
Read more
Editor's Pick

How to fix the hours of your WhatsApp so that the correct ones appear?

Brian Adam - 0
It is very possible that something like this has never happened to you when using WhatsApp, especially if you are one of those who...
Read more
Electronics

Xiaomi already investigates 6G and shows the first photo of the Mi TV Stick

Brian Adam - 0
After two full days of announcements with more than a dozen new products, Xiaomi is preparing not only to launch new ones but affirms...
Read more
Apps

How to delete multiple visited sites from the Google Maps timeline

Brian Adam - 0
If you configure it this way, Google takes good note of all the sites you visit and saves them in the timeline....
Read more
Economy

Air corridors: The “first steps” to revive tourism, says UNWTO

Brian Adam - 0
The number of tourists in the world could fall between 60 and 80% in 2020 By AFP Air corridors between countries with low risk of...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY