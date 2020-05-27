Saudi princess elected UN ambassador for social responsibility

Riyadh: Recognizing the services of Saudi Princess Hind bint Abdul Rehman, the Regional Network for Social Distance selected her as Ambassador of Social Responsibility.

After receiving the award, Princess Hind said that she was entrusted with the responsibility of playing a key role in the prevention of the deadliest corona virus by the network.

It is to be noted that a campaign was launched by CSR on March 25 to prevent Covid 19 which will continue till March 25 next month.