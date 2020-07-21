Latest news
Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz transferred to hospital

By Brian Adam
Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz has been transferred to a hospital in Riyadh with bladder inflammation, Arab media reported. Photo: File

Riyadh: Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz was taken to hospital after falling ill.

A statement issued by the Saudi Royal Court said that Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz has been transferred to a hospital in the capital Riyadh due to ill health. Shah Salman was transferred to the hospital due to bladder inflammation. More medical tests are being performed.

On the other hand, Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed concern over the hospitalization of Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz and said that the people of Pakistan and I myself pray for the speedy recovery of King Salman bin Abdulaziz. Pray for health and safety and long life.

