Thursday, May 14, 2020
Saudi Arabia decides to impose curfew on Eid al-Fitr

By Brian Adam
The corona virus has killed 264 people in Saudi Arabia. Photo: File

Riyadh: The Saudi government has decided to impose a nationwide curfew on the Eid al-Fitr holiday.

Saudi Arabia has decided to impose a curfew during the Eid al-Fitr holidays due to the corona virus. The Eid al-Fitr holidays in Saudi Arabia will continue from May 23 to May 27, but the curfew in all cities will be relaxed until the end of Ramadan.

According to the Saudi Interior Ministry, during the partial curfew, people can go out of their houses to buy essential items from 9 am to 5 pm, but a complete curfew will remain in place in Makkah.

It should be noted that the number of victims of Corona virus in Saudi Arabia has exceeded 42,000 while 264 people have died due to the virus.

