Saudi Arabia announces two-week ceasefire in Yemen

The military coalition led by Riyadh, which intervenes in Yemen in support of government forces, announced a ceasefire starting Thursday in the country at war to prevent a spread of the new coronavirus, a Saudi official said on Wednesday.

The coalition said it will honor its commitment to a ceasefire for two weeks but reserves the right to defend itself in the event of an attack, according to the official.



"We announced a ceasefire [starting Thursday] for two weeks. We hope that the Houthi [rebels] will accept. We pave the way to fight the COVID-19 disease" in Yemen, the official said.

According to him, the measure will begin to apply on Thursday.

Houthi rebels with Iran's support did not immediately react to the offer.

The ceasefire can be extended if the Houthis respond "positively" to the coalition's initiative, he added.

On March 23, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for "an immediate ceasefire worldwide" in front of COVID-19, which threatens in particular the most vulnerable civilians in countries at war.

The war in Yemen pits local adversaries, supported by rival regional powers.

The government recognized by the international community, supported since 2015 by a military coalition led by Saudi Arabia, fights against the Houthis.

Yemen, which is experiencing the worst humanitarian crisis on the planet, is also the poorest country in the Arabian peninsula and so far has not recorded any cases of COVID-19.

However, humanitarian organizations fear a catastrophe if the country were affected by the coronavirus.

Yemen, with a very poor health system and a lack of clean water, has already suffered from dengue and cholera epidemics.

The war has left tens of thousands of dead, mainly civilians, according to several NGOs.

Some 24 million Yemenis, or more than two-thirds of the population, need humanitarian aid, according to the United Nations.