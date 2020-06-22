Saudi Arabia announces end to lockdown

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia has announced the lifting of restrictions on all business activities from Sunday, despite signs of a slowdown in the spread of the coronavirus.

According to Saudi Arabia’s state news agency, after a three-month lockdown, the nationwide curfew and restrictions on business activities will be lifted on Sunday morning. The curfew will end at 6 am on Sunday, but Umrah, international travel and The ban on gatherings of more than 50 people will remain in place.

The government took drastic measures in March to curb the spread of the corona epidemic, including the imposition of curfews in many areas and cities. In May, the Saudi government announced plans to lift travel and transportation restrictions in three phases.

It should be noted that since the easing of the lockdown on May 28, the number of virus cases in Saudi Arabia has increased and the number of Corona victims has exceeded 154,000, while 1230 deaths have been reported. Among the GCC member states, Saudi Arabia is the most affected by the coronavirus.

The foreign news agency quoted sources as saying that the Saudi government was considering restricting the Hajj.