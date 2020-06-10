Tech NewsSpace tech
Saturn’s rings ‘ring’ like a bell

By Brian Adam
The gravitational forces of Saturn push the seismic waves into its ring system, where NASA’s Cassini mission was able to detect small tremors. This brings the rings to ring like a sort of “bell”.

Not long after NASA’s Cassini mission came close to Saturn in 2004, researchers realized that the planet’s rings they were swinging in a rather peculiar way. Instead of individual waves, the spacecraft detected groups of small waves that could be explained by the presence of gravitational waves in the deepest part of the interior of the planet.

Previous understanding of the giant planets of our solar system suggested that their warm fluid interiors pushed the heat outward. The presence of heavy ingredients such as rock and water ice – under the lighter hydrogen and helium – can inhibit the movement of the fluid and generate gravity waves. In the case of Saturn, those waves can do ring the rings around the planet like a bell.

The detection of Saturn’s internal gravity waves through seismology of the rings is currently one of the few concrete pieces of evidence that a significant fraction of the interior of the planet is stably stratified rather than convective“Christopher Makovich of the California Institute of Technology points out to Space.com variations of the gravitational field generate waves that end up on the rings, tiny fragments of rock and ice surround the planet.

According to Mankovich, this phenomenon indicates that there is a dense solid region that makes up about a quarter of the planet’s radius; a fact in contrast to the understanding gained from the planet’s magnetic field, which favors a region composed of only 5 to 10% of the interior of the planet. It is still early to explain these results, but there is a possibility that the process that generates the planet’s magnetic field is very different from its gas giant companion Jupiter.

