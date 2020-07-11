SAP is going to have a hard time walkingand chew gum at the same time

The main European technology company is going through an identity crisis. SAP, valued at € 165,000 after yesterday’s stock price hike, wants to be a fast-growing cloud specialist while generating a huge pool of available funds for income-hungry investors. Your new CEO, Christian Klein, may have to sacrifice the latter if he wants to keep up with his stronger American rivals.

Klein revealed some surprisingly encouraging second-quarter results last Friday. Revenue from the company, based in Walldorf, Germany, increased 1% from the previous year to € 6.7 billion. Analysts had expected a slight decline. Klein and chief financial officer Luka Mucic increased profitability by cutting hiring and other discretionary expenses: SAP’s operating margin was 28.9%, 1.6 percentage points higher than a year ago.

That was enough to drive shares higher, bringing the price increase to 15% so far this year. Investors anticipate that corporate software groups such as SAP, Adobe, Microsoft and Salesforce.com will benefit over time as companies digitalize their sales and management systems. The pandemic should accelerate that long-term trend, or at least that’s what is believed.

In this context, Klein’s 40-year-old strategy is somewhat confusing. He wants 35,000 million euros in revenue in 2023, or 25% more than SAP obtained last year. But it also wants to further increase operating margins and generate € 8 billion in reserves of available funds in 2023, compared to € 2.3 billion in 2019. A huge chasm separates these two wishes. Typically, sales and marketing spending cuts come at the cost of growth. SAP had 70% fewer vacancies in June than the average figure for the last three years, according to calculations by BofA Securities. The average Refinitiv analysts forecast for SAP’s annual revenue growth in the next three years is 6%, compared to 18% for both Salesforce and Workday.

Those American companies have much lower margins than SAP, which means they use more resources to keep prices low and hire sales staff. They are also trading at a higher valuation, 25 times 2020 sales on average, while SAP’s is 6 times. Klein could follow suit by investing more in growth, giving him a better chance of riding the post-Covid-19 wave of IT spending. But first you would have to review your profitability and cash flow targets.