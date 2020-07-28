SAP can get a lucky break with Qualtrics IPO

Sometimes even a bad idea can make money. That could be the case with SAP’s acquisition of survey software vendor Qualtrics in 2018. The CEO of this German IT giant, Christian Klein, plans to now go public. At least, high tech valuations mean Qualtrics could be worth more than what SAP paid for.

The 2018 deal was conceived by former SAP CEO Bill McDermott, who abruptly left to lead a competitor. Klein and Jennifer Morgan took over as co-CEOs, but the latter left on April 30. Klein, who now holds the position alone, said late Sunday that she wants to take a minority stake in Qualtrics, which sells software so companies can find out what employees and customers think of their products.

The logic behind the latest decision doesn’t mesh with the reason SAP acquired Qualtrics, just four days before the target that was supposed to launch a public offering of shares in 2018. Klein wants to empower this US-focused group to sell survey software to companies that don’t use SAP’s core database products. McDermott’s original idea was to increase the American group’s revenue primarily by selling it to SAP customers. The new plan also differs from the way SAP runs other units such as the Ariba purchasing tool and the Concur travel and expense management application. Both are better integrated into the SAP product portfolio.

Klein could still clinch a win in financial terms as the software company’s valuations have soared since 2018. The value of one of Qualtrics’ publicly traded counterparts – SVMK, better known as SurveyMonkey – has more than doubled with They have grown since SAP announced the purchase on November 11, 2018. SVMK, and another rival, Medallia, traded on average 9 times revenue in the most recent four financial quarters, are growing more slowly, and have, on average, a margin of lower gross profit than Qualtrics. If, for example, we assign a 20% valuation premium to the SAP-owned unit, then it would be worth $ 8.5 billion. Sometimes it is better to be lucky than to be right.

>