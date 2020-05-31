Sanofi finds in M&A the cure for its CEO blunder

Sanofi CEO Paul Hudson is not going to let a small fuss over the Covid-19 take him out of his way. The French drug maker is going to sell a $ 13 billion stake in US biotech company Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, leaving it with a pristine balance sheet to make acquisitions and invest in new drugs. It is not wrong to have that problem in the middle of a global pandemic.

The decision to sell most of its 20.6% in Regeneron is not tied to the coronavirus. Hudson first hinted at it in December. But he indicates that he has quickly disengaged from the uproar caused when he sincerely suggested that the United States could have the scoop on a new vaccine for Covid-19, angering the French government. And his sense of timing is good: Regeneron's shares have risen 85% in the past 12 months.

The sale will end one of the big pharmaceutical companies' most successful forays into biotech investment, though Sanofi will continue to have a small stake. Regeneron's share price has risen more than 2,500% since 2007, when Sanofi increased its stake to 19%, which then increased further. Among the best-sellers developed is Dupixent dermatitis treatment, which Citigroup estimates could generate $ 11 billion in annual sales.

Still, the output makes sense. Sanofi stocks have lagged behind in recent years, due to falling prices for diabetes drugs, and a lackluster portfolio. In late 2019, Hudson announced a plan to lose weight, cut costs, and invest. Regeneron, worth $ 64 billion, is probably too big to buy directly, leaving Sanofi with an awkward 20.6% stake in a company it cannot control. Instead, Hudson can channel profits into new drugs, such as potential coronavirus vaccines, and companies.

That means more risk for investors. Hudson has hinted that Sanofi could seek mergers worth up to $ 5 billion. You could buy in hot areas like oncology, or in more specialized sectors like rare diseases and gene therapy.

However, with the money from the sale, Sanofi's net debt could disappear by 2021, according to Refinitiv data, increasing pressure to make acquisitions. Sanofi's trajectory is shaky: it recently amortized the $ 12 billion purchase of Bioverativ (hemophilia biotherapies), run by Hudson's predecessor.

Sanofi shares are valued at just 13 times future earnings, below the pharmaceutical average of about 15 times according to Refinitiv data, suggesting that investors remain wary of the value. At least Hudson now has enough firepower to execute his plan.

The authors are columnists for Reuters Breakingviews. The opinions are yours. The translation of Carlos Gómez Downis the responsibility of Five days

