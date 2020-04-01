Sanders plays for Michigan <img src = "https://intallaght.ie/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/1585709870.jpg” alt=”Bernie Sanders.”> Bernie Sanders. / AFP A mini 'Super Tuesday' puts six states to vote that can cement Joe Biden's leadership in the Democratic nomination

He aspires to be the first socialist president in the history of the United States. Its electoral agenda is focused on the workers – universal health, minimum wage, trade agreements, etc. -. And on top of that, she won the 2016 Michigan primary against Hillary Clinton. For all that and much more, the victory of Bernie Sanders this Tuesday in the primaries of that industrial state, the cradle of the automobile sector, should be sung but it is not. For Sanders, the last man standing in front of Joe Biden, Michigan may be the lifeline or the grave of his presidential campaign.

Proof of this is that the candidate canceled all the acts he had in the rest of the six states that are also played on Tuesday to campaign in places like Dearborn or Flint. The first has the largest Muslim population in the country, a sector that in 'Super Tuesday' voted mostly for Sanders, who received 58.2% of the vote, according to the Council on American Islamic Relations (CAIR). "To those who want to divide us, no, we are not going to hate Muslims, Latinos, or anyone," he promised. Let's fight together.

The second of those populations, however, has 53.7% African Americans, who catapulted Biden to leadership in South Carolina and in the states that voted on 'Super Tuesday'. Sanders attended a rally on Sunday designed to appeal to that sector that escapes him, hoping that the support of the Rev. Jesse Jackson would give him more attention from his brothers of color but, according to the chroniclers who attended, most of the assistants were white.

Flint is also ground zero of an environmental disaster that five years ago contaminated the drinking water of this city of 100,000 inhabitants and affected the intellectual development of tens of thousands of children. Former Vice President Joe Biden was also there on Monday, ready to remind them of the measures his government had taken with Barack Obama to alleviate the disaster that disproportionately affected the minority of color, the greatest asset of his campaign. Thanks to them he won in places like Virginia and Minnesota, where he had not given a single rally. And also thanks to them he hopes to finish off his rival in this mini 'Super Tuesday'.

In addition to Michigan, Sanders has a shot at Washington, but even if he won this state in the west of the country, it wouldn't be proof of the strength he needs to show. Biden will continue to gather delegates in Mississippi and Missouri, as will likely also be the case in less populated Idaho and North Dakota. In total, six states awarding 352 delegates to a race in which 1991 is required to win the nomination.

Surveys give Biden a 30-point lead in Michigan, so the perception of a winner has become inevitable. Not even Reverend Jackson's support for Sanders, after wresting the promise that if he becomes president, he will nominate a woman of color for the Supreme, has managed to turn the forecast upside down. In fact, the presidential candidates who have played the primaries with them are quick to take positions around Biden to be considered as an electoral partner and future cabinet members.

The idea that he will have to elect a woman for vice president, preferably African American, has made Senator Kamala Harris join her team while that support is still decisive. Once Biden is nominated, the whole party will have to join his campaign and the support of someone specific will be irrelevant.

Dubious props

It is now when loyalties are demonstrated and risks are taken. That is why Senator Elizabeth Warren did not want to speak in favor of Sanders, which seems like her most natural option. By staying neutral, he does the former Obama vice president a favor who could choose him second to ingratiate himself with the more progressive wing, only that would put two septuagenarians on the ballot. Better options have Harris, the former Californian prosecutor who put him in trouble during a debate. At 55, he would be the breath of fresh air that would guarantee the presidency in the event that the health of the 77-year-old former vice president, whom Donald Trump calls "Joe The Sleepy," runs out.

If Michigan does not surprise on Tuesday, everything indicates that the November elections will be held between these two white septuagenarians with opposing views to the Obama legacy. Trump tries to squander it and Biden build his presidency on him. Sanders also tries in recent days to reconcile his image with the president who has remained neutral, but no one doubts that if it is a matter of returning to that era, the most suitable is the man who worked eight years hand in hand with him in the Oval Office, while if what you are looking for is a progressive political change, Sanders is the candidate to choose. Fear, however, is what is leading the hand of Democratic voters these days, terrified by the idea of ​​Trump renewing his mandate at the polls.