Samsung’s new SSD offers up to 8TB of storage for the first time

By Brian Adam
870 QVO is the next generation of Samsung SSDs. Just introduced by the Korean brand, the storage units will arrive in stores from June 30. But apart from the speed improvements we can find, what is really interesting is the capacity. For the first time, Samsung offers up to 8TB of storage on an SSD for consumption.

The 870 QVO is actually the successor to the Samsung 860 QVO introduced in November 2018. Inside it uses a 4-bit multi-level cell (QLC) architecture and it is a 2.5 inch SATA disk.

If we talk about speeds, the new 870 QVO achieves a 560 MB / s read speed while writing remains at 530 MB / s. This represents a minimum of 10 MB / s extra compared to what the 860 QVO achieved two years ago.

But here the interesting thing, of course, is the amount of storage it offers. Those 8TB are bestiality on an external SSD. Samsung promises endurance and stamina to write up to 2,880TB over the life of the SSD. Or, alternatively, a three-year warranty. Earlier this year, SanDisk released an 8TB SSD as well, but only as a prototype.

Samsung 870 QVO

A price not yet disclosed

The Samsung 870 QVO arrives with a starting price of $ 129.99 next June 30. At the moment, prices in euros have not been disclosed or if this date remains the same for Spain or other European countries. That $ 129.99 is actually not the 8TB model, but the 1TB model. They will also offer a 2TB model for $ 249.99 and a 4TB model for $ 499.99.

Samsung 870 QVO

How about the 8TB model? Not many details, since have not disclosed their final price. As a rule of three, the price is most likely to be between $ 900 and $ 1,000. However, there is nothing confirmed at the moment.

