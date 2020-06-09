Samsung Week brings a discount of 500 Euros on the 65 Q82R QLED TV

Mediaworld, as part of the Samsung Week started today, offers an interesting discount on a 65-inch QLED TV from the Q82R line, which can be brought home at a very affordable price compared to the list price.

The model in question is the QE65Q82RATXZT and it is available at 999 Euros, compared to the 1499 Euros listed, for a saving of 500 Euros. The distribution chain also offers home delivery for 19.99 Euros between Monday 15 June and Thursday 18 June, while contextual collection in the store is obviously free.

On a technical level we are facing a 65-inch QLED TV with 4K resolution of 3840×2160 pixels and integrated speakers with 40W output power. There is also a tuner for DVB-T2e digital terrestrial. Under the body there is the Quantum 4K processor and AI Upscaling which through artificial intelligence optimizes the quality of the images and the audio, while the Dynamic Tone Mapping of HDR10 + is able to monitor color and contrast levels for each scene. Also present is the Ambient Mode, a system that “camouflages” the TV and makes it in all respects a piece of furniture.

It is also possible to make the payment in 20 installments with tan and 0% taeg at the price of 49.95 Euro per month.