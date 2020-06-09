MobileAndroidTech NewsReviews
Updated:

Samsung Week brings a discount of 500 Euros on the 65 Q82R QLED TV

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

CommunicationBrian Adam -

WiFi coverage: these are the obstacles that reduce the range of your wireless network and so you can avoid...

Our house is a real minefield for a WiFi network. Even if its size is modest. Coverage problems are...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Read more
ComputingBrian Adam -

The mega-guide to SSD hard drives: types, technology and how to choose the best for our PC

The disks or SSD drives in a short time they have become a most important hardware element in a...
Read more
ComputingBrian Adam -

Samsung brings the new curved Odyssey G7 gaming monitor

Samsung has announced the revolutionary Odyssey G7 gaming monitor. Presented at CES 2020 in Las Vegas, the Odyssey line...
Read more
MobileBrian Adam -

Unieuro, Samsung Galaxy A71 drops more and more in price

Following the discount on the Momo Design electric scooter, Unieuro returns to start an interesting promotion related to mobile...
Read more
AndroidBrian Adam -

The OnePlus 8T and 8T Pro will arrive in October with the Snapdragon 865+, according to HDBlog

OnePlus, like so many other manufacturers in the mobile market, has two launch windows open every year. The first...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

When will the new Vis a vis be seen on Netflix?

Vis a Vis is one of those Spanish series that have shown that quality and innovative content can be...
Read more
ComputingBrian Adam -

All about RAM: what it is and what role it plays in our mobile phones

Slowly but surely, mobile phones have become even more complex than personal computers, which is why more and more...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Mediaworld, Samsung Week brings a discount of 500 Euros on the 65 'Q82R QLED TV

Mediaworld, as part of the Samsung Week started today, offers an interesting discount on a 65-inch QLED TV from the Q82R line, which can be brought home at a very affordable price compared to the list price.

The model in question is the QE65Q82RATXZT and it is available at 999 Euros, compared to the 1499 Euros listed, for a saving of 500 Euros. The distribution chain also offers home delivery for 19.99 Euros between Monday 15 June and Thursday 18 June, while contextual collection in the store is obviously free.

On a technical level we are facing a 65-inch QLED TV with 4K resolution of 3840×2160 pixels and integrated speakers with 40W output power. There is also a tuner for DVB-T2e digital terrestrial. Under the body there is the Quantum 4K processor and AI Upscaling which through artificial intelligence optimizes the quality of the images and the audio, while the Dynamic Tone Mapping of HDR10 + is able to monitor color and contrast levels for each scene. Also present is the Ambient Mode, a system that “camouflages” the TV and makes it in all respects a piece of furniture.

It is also possible to make the payment in 20 installments with tan and 0% taeg at the price of 49.95 Euro per month.

More Articles Like This

The best apps to make free calls on Android

Android Brian Adam -
By now, most mobile rates include unlimited minutes so you can talk to yours without worrying about the price of the call. But if...
Read more

Incredible bug in Whatsapp: 300 thousand users phone numbers are on Google!

Editor's Pick Brian Adam -
The discovery of a security researcher is incredible, who in a new report published online highlighted that the phone numbers associated with Whatsapp accounts...
Read more

Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 3H, review: Xiaomi’s most advanced air purifier is controlled from mobile

Editor's Pick Brian Adam -
Air purifiers seem to be here to stay. The arrival of Chinese brands in the European household appliances market has meant that we can...
Read more

The Tesla Model 3 Perfomance easily outperforms a whole Porsche 911 GT3

Car Tech Brian Adam -
As you well know, one of the fixations that Elon Musk has with many of his cars is that, in addition to positioning himself...
Read more

Google Maps adds more security against the coronavirus: forecast of crowds and other alerts

Apps Brian Adam -
Since de-escalation contributes to recovering the influx on public transport, Google has incorporated new security features in its mobile map application. From now on,...
Read more

Unieuro, the Fossil FTW4021P smartwatch on offer at the lowest price on the Web

Shopping Guide Brian Adam -
After the offer on Amazfit GTS, we remain in the smartwatch field and we always remain in the Unieuro home. In fact, the well-known...
Read more
AndroidBrian Adam -

Samsung Week brings a discount of 500 Euros on the 65 Q82R QLED TV

Mediaworld, as part of the Samsung Week started today, offers an interesting discount on a 65-inch QLED TV from...
Read more
Latest news

'Information on Covid-19 is published in English only as people need it quickly' – Department of Health

Brian Adam -
The latest information on Covid-19 in Irish was published on the 14th of April on the government site gov.ie and the health council deals...
Read more
Corona Virus

Covid-19: a catastrophic failure of risk control

Brian Adam -
We live in a world in which policy makers must face great and novel risks. The problem is that they keep bugging everything....
Read more
Top Stories

Consider reviving the "Bluetooth feature" to verify Twitter accounts

Brian Adam -
Silicon Valley: The microblogging site Twitter is seriously considering reviving its popular "blue tick" feature to verify user accounts. The social networking site Twitter is...
Read more
Corona Virus

AstraZeneca and Gilead puzzle sends notice to shareholders

Brian Adam -
AstraZeneca's approach to rival Gilead Sciences is a puzzle for shareholders, but also a warning. Chief Executive Officer Pascal Soriot has done well...
Read more
Latest news

'Technology is capable of running the O'Riada Cup, but would not be comparable for years' – Director of the Oireachtas

Brian Adam -
Oireachtas na Gaeilge says that the major Irish language festival had to be canceled this year because social segregation could not be implemented during...
Read more
Android

The best apps to make free calls on Android

Brian Adam -
By now, most mobile rates include unlimited minutes so you can talk to yours without worrying about the price of the call. But if...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

%d bloggers like this: