Samsung wants to revolutionize the photographic sector of smartphones: here is the patent!

A new patent filed by Samsung and tracked down by Let’s Go Digital foreshadows one real revolution for the photographic sector of the next smartphones. The Korean giant in the 55 pages deposited at the World Intellectual Property Office in December, spoke of the new configurations of the rear lenses.

Specifically, Samsung’s idea is based on mobile and crackable sensors and on a focal length of 28mm for wide-angle chips. But that’s not all, because the engineers would also intend to place the LED flash on the side of the grid, as we show in the diagrams below.

The idea is that each sensor can point in one direction for “optimize the array configuration using image algorithms“. The goal is to capture as much information as possible and then make sure that artificial intelligence can take composite photos or, alternatively, give users the opportunity to edit post-production shots.

According to the Dutch site, the advantages of this configuration are manifold and also include the ability to take better photos in low light situations, but it would also add excellent focus and a higher dynamic range.

On a technical level, the sensors can tilt independently, based on user needs. However, it is not clear when and if this system will debut, but it is certainly very interesting.