Samsung Unpacked 2020, TM Roh reveals that we will see 5 new devices

The Galaxy Unpacked 2020 event organized by the Korean giant Samsung is confirmed for August 5 and on that occasion, five devices will be presented, as officially revealed by the head of the mobile communications division TM Roh in the company’s blog.

Specifically, TM Roh has announced that “These devices represent our desire to be the innovators of the new mobile experience (…) able to combine power and practicality in any place, whether at home or in the office, for playing or for working”, but without specifying the names of the products in question.

However, the candidates are already known and there are many: most likely we will see the new one Samsung Galaxy Note 20, recently appeared in a short video posted on Twitter by Evan Blass, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5G folding (and perhaps even the Galaxy Z Fold 2), the Galaxy Watch 3 smartwatch and finally the Galaxy Buds Live earphones with a curious bean shape.

TM Roh considers this lineup to be “series of devices that represents future normality in the world of technology, to help society progress continuously”. In short, Unpacked 2020 could really be an interesting and fundamental event to understand what Samsung has in store for all fans, especially in this difficult period for large companies in the tech world.