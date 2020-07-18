Samsung The Sero, analysis: this is the experience of using a vertical TV that rotates at the same time as the mobile

TikTok, Instagram, WhatsApp, Twitter, Facebook … If you stop to think about it, many of the most popular applications are used vertically. Even soccer games have been broadcast in 6:16 format. Seeing the rise of vertical content, you would almost think that vertical television makes sense, right? That takes advantage of this format and allows us to watch TV as we see the mobile. That, more or less, is what Samsung offers us with The Sero, a television that We have already had the opportunity to thoroughly test this analysis.

To say that The Sero is a vertical television is a half truth. It is, yes, to the point that when the TV is turned off it goes vertical, but it really is a rotary television. It can be used both vertically and horizontally, depending on what we are seeing at the time, and that is precisely one of its most striking points: the television rotates when our smartphone rotates. How does it work? What is the experience? Let's see it.

## Data sheet of the Samsung The Sero

SAMSUNG THE SERO PANEL VA 4K UHD 8-bit + FRC @ 60Hz SIZE 43 inches RESOLUTION 3,840 x 2,160 pixels HDR Quantum HDR; HDR10 +, HLG PROCESSOR

An unconventional (nothing) design

The first thing that catches the attention of The Sero is its box. It is huge, very big, and it makes sense, because between TV and the base the entire team is 1.20 meters high. Before we start talking about design, we would like to emphasize that it is not a self-mountable TV. You have to mount the base on the TV and, for this, the ideal is that be mounted between two people. The television weighs a lot and if you take a look you will see that the base weighs seven kilos, so it is not exactly light either.

The assembly is simple, to the point that you have to hook the pedestal to the television using four screws that, later, they will be hidden when putting the trim. The ideal is to do it with the TV upside down before removing it completely from the box so that, once we remove it, we leave it in place. It is not a light television and moving it by hand is complicated, so first of all it is advisable to think about where it will be placed.

The TV is heavy, so it is recommended that it be mounted between two people

That said, let's talk about design. The Sero has a 43-inch panel that stretches almost to the corners and whose frames, while not the smallest on the market, are not exaggeratedly large either. As far as screen per se it is concerned, nor is it precisely fine. It is finished in dark blue plastic, nothing particularly serious, even if we consider that the most striking feature of the device is not its thinness nor its construction, but its rotation mechanism. We will delve into it in the next section.

In the lower area is the 60W sound system hidden behind a cloth, also in dark blue, which, as we will see later, sounds really good. The back of the screen has a decoration based on parallel lines, while the back of the stand, where the speaker and the electric motor that rotates the screen are located, has a very elegant subtle engraving. Just under the base we find all the ports and connections that, positive point for Samsung, can be hidden from view thanks to a lid which is pulled out and put on by applying some force. Cable management is very good.

But beyond this, the really curious thing about The Sero is that it shocks you when you see it the first time. We are so used to televisions being horizontal that watching a television vertically is surprising. In fact, the initial feeling is like looking at a canopy. So much so that, on a personal basis, I can imagine it being placed in a store as an advertising screen. The problem with its design is that does not make it suitable for all houses. In my house, in fact, I couldn't have it because of the height of the tables and sofas.

The Sero is designed to always be on the floor, something that may not go well in every house

Is a television thought to be on the floor yes or yes. If we place it in a living room with sofas and high tables, the TV will not look good vertically (because the table will prevent it) and it will not look good horizontally either, because when turning it, the height at which it stays is too low. The height of the support on which the TV is located is what it is, it is not adjustable. Another thing is that our living room has sofas and low tables, in which case it can make more sense. Within the sense that a vertical TV can have, of course.

Finally, it's time to talk about the controller. The remote control for The Sero is exactly the same as the rest of Samsung televisions recent. It is a light, elegant and white controller, something that does not end up combining well with TV. It does not have a numeric keypad, but it is easy to use thanks to the crosshead. If you already use a Samsung TV, the remote will surely be familiar to you.

In addition to allowing us to control channels, Smart TV functions and quickly access Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Rakuten TV, The Sero's remote has a special button that allows us rotate the TV manually. In practice it is not something that we are going to use often, since the grace is that the TV turns on its own when necessary, but it is not bad to have it to put the TV in ambient mode if we want to.

User experience: and it turns, and it turns, and it turns

Given the design, let's talk about the experience of using a rotating television. Surely one of the questions that everyone considering buying it has is "Is it worth it?". On a personal basis, the use that is given in vertical format is almost anecdotal in the day and day, and now you will understand why.

On the one hand, how does it rotate? There are two ways to do it: with the remote control or, the fun way, with the mobile. But only if you have Android, of course, because in iOS the automatic rotation function does not work. For the television to turn automatically we have to do mirroring from the mobile screen to the TV, in exactly the same way as it is done with other horizontal televisions. And that's where the problem is.

To get the most out of The Sero we have to project the mobile screen on the TV (and always have it on)

Having to do mirroring of the mobile, we have to keep the mobile on. Actually, what we are doing is projecting the screen of the mobile to the TV, so if we turn off the mobile, the.

Sound quality: a pleasant surprise

If when you watch the TV spin you are stunned, when you listen to its speakers for the first time you stay exactly the same. I must admit that I did not have much hope placed on the audio section, mainly because it is a television designed to broadcast mobile content from apps such as TikTok or Instagram and, for the most part, that content has been recorded with the mobile and the quality is the What is it. Nothing could be further from the truth: The Sero is listen perfectly, to the point of surprise.

At the bottom of the stand we have a 4.1 sound system made up of five speakers that deliver a total of 60W. The sound is exquisite, resounding, with punchy bass and well-managed low frequencies. One of the things we did during the review is watching video game streams, mostly from 'Valorant', and it was most striking how the speakers perfectly represented the location of the sound of the players' footsteps.

This translates to a very positive experience watching movies and series. You can see the nuances and, although the speakers they can't wrap you up with the audio the quality is surprisingly good. We return to the same as before: those with the most trained ears can surely detect imperfections and points of improvement, but for the less educated user who simply values ​​that the television listens very well, The Sero will more than comply.

The sound of the television is powerful and resounding. It is not perfect, but it surprises

The Sero has HDMI eARC support, so can output Dolby Atmos sound to compatible devices, like a sound bar. The problem is where do you put it? The television has to be on the floor yes and yes and it is not that it occupies little space precisely. One option is to put it right in front of the main support, but doing so would perhaps break the harmony of its design.

Samsung The Sero, Xataka's opinion

Samsung The Sero, as we have been able to see throughout this analysis, is a television a little bit particular. After having used it during these last days, the final feeling is that does not end up marrying well with the way we watch television, at least for now. The Sero seems more like a design exercise and a show of strength on the part of Samsung and, as a conceptual piece, it works very well, but as a television for everyday use, it may still be worth opting for a horizontal television of all life.

To be clear, The Sero looks and hears very well, it has correct connectivity (except for the Ethernet port) and it is curious to see it working, but the use that is given to the vertical format is relegated to a almost anecdotal shot. In order to exploit this format, it is necessary to project the screen of the mobile on TV and, therefore, to have the mobile switched on at all times. It is a system that remains somewhat lame and, in practice, contributes little.

Otherwise, the TV meets what you would expect from a Samsung TV worth 1,500 euros. The viewing experience is correct and, although some features such as the 120 Hz or the OLED panel are missing, it will meet all the needs of the day. Including watching TikToks on a big screen, yes.