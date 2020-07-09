MobileAndroidTech News
Updated:

Samsung, the next smartphones may arrive without a charger

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

Latest newsBrian Adam -

In the Alps the ice has turned pink and this is not good news

In the Alps, near the Presena glacier, on the Gavia pass and in other places, the ice is turning...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam -

How to remove from Google Photos the ‘memes’ you have stored in the cloud

The problem with Google Photos is that when you upload the images and videos that come to WhatsApp chats,...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Read more
How to?Brian Adam -

Best place for WiFi router at home: where to place the router to improve coverage and internet speed

Wi-Fi networks have become essential parts of our daily routine technology. We use them constantly with our mobile devices and our...
Read more
ScienceBrian Adam -

Earth’s magnetic field could reverse 10 times faster than expected

Every few hundred thousand years or so, the Earth's magnetic field is reversed, changing its position: magnetic north becomes...
Read more
ElectronicsBrian Adam -

Samsung Odyssey G7 Review: the ultra curved QLED gaming monitor

Samsung's new range of gaming monitors is cured in appearance and offers an excellent gaming experience, even at high...
Read more
AndroidBrian Adam -

Sony Xperia 1 II, review: the most "pro" Xperia to date

Sony's nomenclatures for their phones seem to follow annual cycles, but this year's is a clear nod to its...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam -

Facebook dark mode reaches iOS and Android apps

The Facebook dark mode is now available for iOS and Android devices. Find out how to activate it. At last! Officially,...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Samsung, the next smartphones may arrive without a charger

At the end of June, a research note from Barclays revealed the possible lack of a smartphone wall charger in the packaging of the next iPhone 12. The next giant of technology that could follow the same path is a direct competitor of Apple, or Samsung.

According to an ETNews report, even the smartphones of the Galaxy S and Galaxy Note series could reach the market without the charger. A choice that has aroused quite a lot of clamor both in their case and in that of the Apple, both for all the advantages of the case, or lower costs for the sale and less problems with the incorrect disposal of the product, and for the disadvantages, that is the need to buy it separately in case of absence.

Apple will even go a step further, i.e. take the EarPods out of the box to increase sales of the true wireless AirPods earphones. However, to balance it all, there is talk of iPhone 12 on sale at only 490 Euros for the cheaper model. Samsung will probably do the same, by lowering the prices of the various smartphones launched on the market to then provide customers with all the accessories necessary to facilitate the user experience.

In the long term, this could prove to be an excellent strategy for the company and a perfect measure to do good for the environment.

You May also Like to Read:

More Articles Like This

Alexa faces Google Assistant: can now be activated by voice in the app

Apps Brian Adam -
Alexa has an application to bring the assistant to almost any Android, there is also a method to change the Google Assistant launcher for...
Read more

Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, after the images we now also have a video of it!

Android Brian Adam -
The Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is increasingly in the mouth of fans. Waiting for the Unpacked event officially announced by Samsung for August 5th,...
Read more

Microsoft Teams is preparing the August update: video calls will be less "boring" with Mode Together

Apps Brian Adam -
One of the Microsoft applications that have gained more strength as a result of the current pandemic situation we are experiencing is Teams. The...
Read more

You can now use Alexa in ‘hands-free’ mode with your iOS or Android mobile

Mobile Brian Adam -
Having an assistant on the phone is fine, but it loses enough operability if we have to activate the app or unlock the mobile...
Read more

Microsoft announces many new features arriving on the Teams platform

Apps Brian Adam -
In recent months, the use of platforms such as Teams in the workplace has increased dramatically, also due to the Coronavirus emergency. For this...
Read more

Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Extreme: a notebook designed for work

Editor's Pick Brian Adam -
Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Extreme is a laptop designed for all-round business use, thanks to its power and portability. If you are among those who are...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY