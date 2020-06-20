Samsung, the new laptops arrive: "Galaxy Book Event" event on June 22nd

The day of Monday 22 June will be very rich for technology enthusiasts. To the Apple WWDC opening conference, in fact, another event is added, branded Samsung and christened “Galaxy Book Event”.

The Korean giant has, in fact, announced that during the keynote, scheduled on Monday 22 June at 18, three premium laptops will be presented arriving in our country: the Galaxy Book S with Intel, Galaxy Book Flex and Galaxy Book Ion technology.

Samsung has announced that the whole event will be streamed live on the Samsung Italia YouTube channel, and will see the participation of Carlo Carollo and Paolo Bagnoli, respectively Vice President of the Telephony division and Head of Marketing of the telephony division of Samsung Electronics Italy, together with Silvia Candiani, Country General Manager Microsoft Italy, and Salvatore Aranzulla, the blogger and popularizer of IT read in Italy.

The player is not yet available, but on Monday it will be enough to connect to Samsung’s YouTube channel for all the information. Obviously Every eye will also tell live what will happen with all the news of the case.